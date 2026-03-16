Aryna Sabalenka finally conquers Indian Wells with thrilling comeback win over Elena Rybakina

Aryna Sabalenka has ended her Indian Wells heartbreak, claiming her maiden BNP Paribas Open title with a dramatic 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(6) win over Elena Rybakina in the 2026 women's final. The World No. 1 saved a championship point in a nail-biting tiebreak to secure her first trophy in the California desert after runner-up finishes in 2023 and 2025.

This victory marks Sabalenka's 23rd WTA title and her second of the year, following her triumph in Brisbane in January. It also avenges her previous losses to Rybakina in high-stakes finals, snapping a four-match losing streak against the Kazakh star that included defeats at the 2025 WTA Finals and the 2026 Australian Open.

Overcoming adversity and a fierce rival Aryna Sabalenka trailed early, dropping the first set and facing a break in the second. Frustrations from past encounters surfaced, but she regrouped swiftly, breaking back immediately to claim the second set and force a decisive third. Down a set and a break, the Belarusian showed resilience, especially in the third set's intense moments.

The decider delivered high drama. Rybakina, the incoming World No. 2, broke serve at 5-4 to level at 5-5 in what felt like a now-or-never opportunity. She then held after saving five break points in a grueling 12-minute game to lead 6-5. Sabalenka stayed composed, forcing the tiebreak.

In the tiebreak, Rybakina reached championship point at 6-5, but Sabalenka fired a signature cross-court backhand winner to stay alive. She clinched the next two points to seal the win, turning the tide in a match that showcased both players' power and mental strength.

Aryna Sabalenka's path to maiden win at the Indian Wells First round: Bye

Second round: defeated Himeno Sakatsume 6-4, 6-2

Third round: defeated Jaqueline Cristian 6-4, 6-1

Fourth round: defeated Naomi Osaka 6-2, 6-4

Quarterfinals: defeated Victoria Mboko 7-6 (0), 6-4

Semifinals: defeated Linda Noskova 6-3, 6-4

Final: defeated Elena Rybakina 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (6)

A memorable chapter in a stellar run Aryna Sabalenka's triumph caps a remarkable two weeks in Indian Wells. Beyond the court, she welcomed a new puppy named Ash and got engaged to longtime boyfriend Georgios Frangulis, adding personal joy to her professional success. The title boosts her hard-court credentials, marking her 20th on the surface, and improves her tour-level finals record to 23-20.

This breakthrough against one of her toughest opponents highlights Sabalenka's growth. After her semifinal win over Linda Noskova, she admitted feeling frustrated with big-final losses, saying she was “so done” with them. Now, she has rewritten that narrative.