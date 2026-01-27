Aryna Sabalenka net worth: All you need to know about Australia Open semi-finalist and world number 1

Aryna Sabalenka, a Belarusian tennis player and world number 1, marked her entry into the Australian Open semifinals on Tuesday, by defeating 18-year-old Iva Jovic of United States. The first runner-up of 2025 Aus Open displayed exceptional technique and skills during her match at Rod Laver amid heat warnings in Melbourne.

Aryna Sabalenka's net worth As the top-seeded player prepares for another title addition to her list of achievements, let's delve into Aryna Sabalenka's net worth. Sabalenka's net worth is estimated to be around $27.4 million, according to Forbes.

Following her victory over Amanda Anisimova in New York in the 2025 US Open, her wealth increased significantly. With the biggest prize pool in tennis history, at $90 million, Sabalenka's earnings soared. In addition to this, Sabalenka won a staggering $5 million for defending her championship. She raked in almost $42 million in career prize money after the 7 September 2025 monumental win.

Her earnings can also be attributed to high paying contest wins like Brisbane, Miami and Madrid which added almost $12 million to her wealth last year.

The ace player from Belarus became the first female to win back-to-back US Open titles after Serena Williams. Sabalenka's achievements are noteworthy as she has claimed 22 Women's Tennis Association (WTA) Tour-level singles titles, including four Grand Slam titles. In addition to 9 WTA 1000 events achievements, she won two titles each at the Australian Open and the US Open. She secured 6 doubles titles, including the 2019 US Open and 2021 Australian Open, both with Belgian Elise Mertens.

Sabalenka praises Iva Jovic's ‘incredible tennis’ “These teenagers have tested me in the last couple of rounds -- incredible player,” AP quoted Sabalenka as saying after the match with Jovic. “It was a tough match,” the 27-year-old said during an on-court interview. Runner-up to Madison Keys in 2025 Australian Open, Sabalenka is eying third win in four years after claiming 2023 and 2024 tournament titles.

Commending her rival's performance, Sabalenka stated, "Don't look at the score, it wasn't easy at all. She played incredible tennis and she pushed me to a one-step better level. It was a battle.”