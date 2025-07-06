Aryna Sabalenka storms into Wimbledon 2025 quarterfinals; set to face Laura Siegemund

Aryna Sabalenka, World number one continues her quest for a first Wimbledon title, securing a hard-fought 6-4, 7-6 (7-4) win over Elise Mertens to reach the quarterfinals. Sabalenka overcame a determined challenge from the 24th seed in the fourth round. Despite holding a dominant nine-match winning streak against Mertens prior to this encounter, the Belarusian found herself tested in a match that was closer than expected.

Aryna Sabalenka's reaction after her triumph “I am super happy with the performance. It was a battle. I was happy to get this win,” Sabalenka said. “She is a great player and a great person. I know how smart she is and I knew she would fight until the very end. She really challenged me today.”

What happened in the match? Aryna Sabalenka started the match on a high note, breaking Elise Mertens to register a 4-1 lead in the first set. However, Mertens bounced back, breaking Sabalenka’s serve by moving her around the court and disrupting her rhythm. However, Sabalenka broke again to clinch the opening set 6-4.

In the second set, Mertens adopted an aggressive style that resulted in a lead of 3-1. But Sabalenka responded, leveling the score and pushing the set to a tie-break. Mertens took an early 2-0 lead, but Sabalenka’s quality shone through. The world number won by 7-4 to secure her place in the quarter-finals.

Navigating a tournament of surprises Wimbledon 2025 has been defined by upsets, with many top seeds exiting early.

“Everything is possible,” Sabalenka said of her Wimbledon aspirations. “I am just trying to give my best and really hope for the best.”

Aryna Sabalenka vs Laura Siegemund in next clash Sabalenka’s quarterfinals opponent is Laura Siegemund, the world number 104 and, at 37, the oldest woman remaining in the singles draw. Siegemund advanced by defeating Solana Sierra 6-3, 6-2.

Aryna Sabalenka’s path to glory With the women’s draw wide open, Sabalenka’s blend of power, precision, and mental toughness positions her as a leading contender. As she eyes a semi-final berth and beyond, Sabalenka’s determination could lead her to her first Wimbledon title, cementing her legacy at the All-England Club.

Aryna Sabalenka's Grand Slam results Australian Open - Winner (2023 and 2024)

French Open - Finalist (2025)

Wimbledon - Semifinalist (2021 and 2023)