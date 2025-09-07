Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova, US Open final: AI predictions, live streaming and head-to-head details

Defending champion and World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka will clash with American rising star Amanda Anisimova in an intense and intriguing 2025 US Open women’s singles final at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Both players have shown tremendous skill and resilience to reach this ultimate stage.

Aryna Sabalenka’s bid to defend Aryna Sabalenka arrives as the clear favourite, currently holding the World No. 1 ranking and defending her US Open title. The Belarusian has enjoyed another strong season, reaching multiple Grand Slam finals and aiming to become the first woman since Serena Williams in 2014 to win back-to-back US Open crowns.

Her semifinal victory over Jessica Pegula, overturning a set deficit to win in three sets, demonstrated her mental toughness and ability to raise her game under pressure.

Amanda Anisimova’s rise and home support Amanda Anisimova, ranked No. 9 and playing in her first US Open final, has ignited interest with her sensational surge through the draw. Less than two months after a demoralizing 6-0, 6-0 loss to Iga Swiatek in the Wimbledon final, Anisimova has rebounded strongly, defeating top players like Naomi Osaka and Swiatek, showcasing renewed composure and powerful show-making.

The American will have overwhelming home crowd backing, which could be a key factor in the US Open 2025 final.

AI Predictions Grok AI:

"Aryna Sabalenka’s consistency and power make her the favourite, but Amanda Anisimova’s resilience and home crowd support could push the match to a thrilling three-set encounter."

ChatGPT AI:

"Given Sabalenka’s experience and recent form coupled with Anisimova’s aggressive play and mental growth, this final is projected to be a close contest with a prediction favouring Sabalenka winning in three sets."

Microsoft Copilot AI:

“Sabalenka’s efficient serve and aggressive baseline play are key, but Anisimova’s comeback ability and tactical flexibility will make the match unpredictable and closely fought.”

Head-to-head details Aryna Sabalenka and Amanda Anisimova will face off in their 10th career matchup in the 2025 US Open women's singles final. Anisimova leads their head-to-head 6-3, with a 2-1 edge on outdoor hard courts and a 3-2 lead in Grand Slam matches. Her victories include the 2019 Australian Open, 2019 Roland Garros, 2022 Charleston, 2022 Madrid, 2024 Toronto, and 2025 Wimbledon.

Notably, Aryna Sabalenka, the defending champion, aims to become the first woman since Serena Williams to win consecutive US Open titles, while Amanda Anisimova seeks her first Grand Slam title.

Live streaming and telecast details India Date and Time: The match is scheduled for Sunday, September 7, 2025, starting not before 1:30 AM IST.

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network will telecast the match live.

Live Streaming: Available on the JioHotstar app and website.

United States Date and Time: The match is set for Saturday, September 6, 2025, starting not before 4:00 PM ET.

TV Broadcast: ESPN, ESPN2, and ABC will provide live coverage of the match.