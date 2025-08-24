As Dream11 pulls out of the deal, who will sponsor India's cricket team jersey? Here are the top contenders

Fantasy sports platform Dream11, the sports platform may no longer sponsor the Indian cricket team's jerseys, a development that comes merely 16 days ahead of the Asia Cup in the UAE. The move comes after 'The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill' , which seeks to ban real-money gaming platform was passed by both houses of parliament on Thursday, according to a report by NDTV.

Advertisement

Amid the potential exit of Dream11, here are some of the industry players who may sponsor the Indian team jersey, as reported by Crictracker —

Top conglomerates Legacy companies such as the Tata Group, Reliance, and Adani Group stand out as formidable contenders. Tata is already prominent in cricket as the IPL's official sponsor, Reliance Jio is engaged in sports sponsorship and broadcasting rights, and the Adani Group has made substantial investments in sports ventures.

FinTech companies The rapidly growing fintech and investment platforms might also seek a partnership with the BCCI. Firms such as Zerodha, Angel One, and Groww have built extensive customer bases and possess significant digital presence. Additionally, several insurance companies, already prominent sports advertisers, could consider sponsorship to enhance brand recognition.

Advertisement

Also Read | AB de Villiers explains why Jasprit Bumrah may not play all Asia Cup matches

Automobiles or FMCG The automobile and FMCG sectors are also expected to be strong contenders. Major automobile producers such as Mahindra and Toyota are growing their presence in India and might leverage cricket sponsorship to boost consumer connection. Meanwhile, FMCG brands such as Pepsi, which have a longstanding link with sports, are well-suited to become jersey sponsors.

Dream11's exit There is a high chance that Dream11 will not be Team India's lead sponsor at the Asia Cup 2025.

On Friday, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia stated that the board will adhere to the country's laws.

"If it's not permissible, we'll not do anything. The BCCI will follow every policy of the country that is framed by the central government," the NDTV report quoted Saikia.

Advertisement

Additionally, the BCCI may invite new bids for the jersey sponsorship rights. However, if the cricket authority is unable to secure a new sponsorship before the Asia Cup, which begins on September 9, the Indian team will compete in the tournament without a main sponsor.

Also Read | Kohli poses with fans after practice at Lord's, to return for ODI series soon

Notably, the Indian team's Asia Cup jerseys with Dream11 have already been printed; however, the same jerseys will not be used for the event, the report quoted people aware of the development.