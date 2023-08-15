As Neymar Heads for Saudi Arabia, Paris Saint-Germain’s Superteam Project Collap

The Paris Saint-Germain experiment of recent seasons was supposed to be a plan so lavish and so ambitious that it would bend all of European soccer to PSG’s will. By the summer of 2021, the club had acquired the most expensive player in the world, the brightest young talent in the world and one of the greatest players of all time.

That trio of Neymar, Kylian Mbappé, and Lionel Messi had cost more than half a billion dollars to assemble. But PSG’s owner, an arm of the sovereign-wealth fund of Qatar, calculated that it would all be worth it once the team started winning Champions League titles and breaking records.

Instead, PSG succeeded only in breaking PSG. Now, two years later, the club’s era of the Trois Fantastiquesis over.

Messi has already rushed out the door as soon as he could and is now installed at Inter Miami. Now Neymar is expected to be unveiled as an $87 million signing by Saudi club Al Hilal on Wednesday, according to multiple reports.

Only Mbappé is set to remain in the French capital for another season, despite Paris’s best efforts to sell him in yet another turbulent transfer window. The relationship between Mbappé and the club appeared broken once he refused to sign a contract extension beyond next year, while insisting that he would play for PSG this season.

The possibility that the club would punish Mbappé with 10 months on the bench suddenly seemed very real—at least until this week when the situation thawed and new manager Luis Enrique brought him back into the fold.

Enrique over the weekend refused to comment on Neymar’s impending departure or the conversations he had with the 31-year-old Brazilian playmaker that he once coached at Barcelona.

“But," he added, “the actions I take will make it clear what I’m thinking."

Those actions were to sign off on PSG’s decision to cut Neymar loose, six unhappy years after the club made a single wire transfer of $220 million to bring him to France from Barcelona. Neymar had joined the club hoping to escape Messi’s shadow, win the Ballon d’Or award as the world’s best player, and lift the Champions League trophy. He will leave having failed to achieve any of those.

How the PSG superteam project collapsed as quickly as it came together stands as one of the strangest case studies in modern soccer. Though the club put together a once-in-a-generation front line, the drop-off in quality at other positions was plain to see. PSG burned through two managers in two years, because neither could work out a system to get the most out of the squad—or cope with the egos in the locker room. Despite winning the French league twice in 2022 and 2023, PSG couldn’t advance past the Champions League round of 16.

Of the three situations, Messi’s was the simplest. He arrived in Paris past his prime and quickly grew frustrated at PSG once it became clear that it was still short of being a European contender. He also became visibly uninterested in French domestic soccer this past season once he won the World Cup with Argentina. Booed by his own fans, and briefly suspended by his own coach for making an unauthorized promotional trip to Saudi Arabia, Messi, 36, let it be known that he was ready to leave. And in June, he did.

Mbappé, 24, was also thinking about his future and announced this summer that he hoped to leave as a free agent when his contract was up next June. That led to a standoff with PSG’s directors, who had no intention of letting him leave without receiving a nine-figure transfer fee for him.

But as the club shopped him around this summer, no serious buyer emerged. Real Madrid, Mbappé’s most likely destination, saw no point in spending a fortune now when it might sign him for free in a year. Mbappé’s camp also declined to engage with an offer from a club in Saudi Arabia.

During the weeks-long Cold War, Mbappé was left out of PSG’s preseason tour to Japan and was forced to practice with the reserves. Only on Monday, following PSG’s disappointing 0-0 draw with Lorient in its Ligue 1 opener, was Mbappé summoned back to train with the starters.

Neymar reached no such agreement. Once he understood that he was surplus to requirements, there were only two places he might end up. A return to Barcelona was one option, only the Spanish giant appeared too cash-strapped to pay his enormous salary. But for the Saudi Pro League, that wasn’t a problem.

So now, Neymar is set to jump on a gilded wave that began with Cristiano Ronaldo’s decision to join Al Nassr in January and has since carried more than a dozen top-tier talents to the Kingdom on astronomical contracts. The all-star list of signings includes French World Cup winners Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kanté, former Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez, former Liverpool midfielders Fabinho and Jordan Henderson, and Senegal striker Sadio Mané.

For all of them, moving to Saudi was a clear admission that their best years in European soccer were behind them. In Neymar’s case, PSG was happy to make that admission for him.

