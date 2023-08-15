Of the three situations, Messi’s was the simplest. He arrived in Paris past his prime and quickly grew frustrated at PSG once it became clear that it was still short of being a European contender. He also became visibly uninterested in French domestic soccer this past season once he won the World Cup with Argentina. Booed by his own fans, and briefly suspended by his own coach for making an unauthorized promotional trip to Saudi Arabia, Messi, 36, let it be known that he was ready to leave. And in June, he did.