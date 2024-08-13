As usual, the medal tally at the Olympic games was lopsided

In valuing gold above all else, the official medal table can skew assessments of overall performance. For instance, Turkey won three silvers and five bronzes, but because it won no gold medals it languishes behind Pakistan, which won just one medal in all (a gold in javelin). Looking at total medals, however, is also unsatisfactory as it places the same value on a gold as on a bronze. One solution is to assign points to medals (three for a gold, two for silver and one for bronze). By this measure, America scored 250 points in Paris, 52 more than China did.