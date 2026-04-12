'Asha Tai was family': Sachin Tendulkar expresses grief over Asha Bhosles passing

New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar mourned the passing of legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle, who died aged 92 on Sunday. Tendulkar expressed deep sorrow over the passing of the legendary singer, saying she felt like family and would remain timeless through her music and melodies.

The legendary cricket figure Tendulkar took to X and said, "A deeply sad day for India, and for music lovers across the world. For us, Asha Tai was family. Today, words feel too small for the loss we feel. One moment the heart falls silent, and the next, it drifts through the countless melodies she gifted all of us. It feels as though time itself has paused. Yet through her eternal songs, she will remain timeless forever."

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Tendulkar, in his X post, also expressed gratitude to Asha Bhosle for her warmth, grace, and unforgettable music and conveyed how much she will be missed.

"Thank you, Tai, for filling our lives with warmth, grace, and unforgettable music. We will miss you beyond words, Asha Tai."

Other notable figures in the Indian cricket fraternity, like the Indian men's team head coach Gautam Gambhir, the Board of Control for Cricket in India Vice President Rajeev Shukla, among others, also paid their heartfelt tributes after the demise of the legendary singer.

Gambhir, taking to X, expressed sorrow over Asha Bhosle's passing, saying her "elegance" and "incomparable talent" will always be remembered.

"Saddened by the demise of legendary Asha Bhosle Ji. Her elegance and incomparable talent will always remain in our memories," Gambhir said.

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Bhosle passed away at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai due to multi-organ failure, as confirmed by Dr Pratit Samdani.

She had been admitted a day earlier following extreme exhaustion and a chest infection. Her son, Anand Bhosle, confirmed the news and shared details of her last rites.