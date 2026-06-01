Ashcraft throws 11 Ks and Pirates complete sweep of Twins

PITTSBRGH (AP) — Braxton Ashcraft struck out 11 in six innings, Ryan O’Hearn and Nick Gonzales homered, and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the skidding Minnesota Twins 9-3 on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep.

Ashcraft (5-2) allowed two runs and five hits with no walks, sending the Twins to their fifth straight defeat.

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Brooks Lee had a two-run homer in the sixth and a solo shot in the ninth for Minnesota.

O’Hearn returned from the injured list and hit a leadoff homer in the second his first time up. Jared Triolo singled in Oneil Cruz to make it 2-0.

Gonzales’ two-run homer in the third extended the margin to 4-0.

Mike Paredes replaced Minnesota starter Zebby Matthews (1-3) with one out and runners on second and third in the fifth. Gonzales and Cruz drew back-to-back walks, the latter of which scored Brandon Lowe, and Henry Davis hit a two-run single that capped the Pirates’ five-run inning and made it 9-0.

ORIOLES 9, BLUE JAYS 5

BALTIMORE (AP) — Kyle Bradish pitched seven innings of four-hit ball, Colton Cowser homered and drove in four runs and Baltimore beat Toronto.

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Pete Alonso had two hits, scored twice and drove in a run for the Orioles, who mounted a 6-0 third-inning lead against rookie Spencer Miles (2-1) and coasted to the finish.

It was a complete contrast to the first three games of the series, each of which was decided by one run after the winner staged a late comeback. In earning a split, the Orioles completed an uplifting homestand in which they won seven of 10, including a three-game sweep of first-place Tampa Bay.

Bradish (3-6) allowed an unearned run, struck out four and walked three. Although it was only his second win since April 8, the right-hander has a 1.72 ERA over his past five starts.

NATIONALS 4, PADRES 2

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WASHINGTON (AP) — James Wood and Luis García Jr. each homered, Zack Littell allowed two earned runs and Washington beat San Diego in the rubber game of the series.

Keibert Ruiz threw out three Padres trying to steal a base. All three ended innings with two coming on strikeout pitches.

Littell (5-4) allowed three singles and a walk through the first six innings before running into trouble in the seventh.

García hit his fifth home run leading off the fourth — a line-drive shot to right field on a 3-0 pitch from Griffin Canning (0-4) to give the Nationals the lead.

Ruiz had a one-out single and Wood followed with his 16th homer — a 417-foot line-drive to right center for a 3-0 lead in the fifth.

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Xander Bogaerts walked and Jackson Merrill singled to start. Ty France doubled in a run to chase Littell.

RED SOX 9, GUARDIANS 4

CLEVELAND (AP) — Masataka Yoshida had the go-ahead single during a six-run seventh inning and Boston rallied for a victory over Cleveland.

Cleveland starter Tanner Bibee left with a 4-3 lead after six innings and stood to earn his first win of the season, before the Red Sox broke through off three Guardians’ relievers.

Bibee (0-7) is the fourth opening day pitcher since 1901 to make at least 12 starts and not have a win before June 1 according to Sportradar.

Everyone in Boston’s lineup had at least one hit as it finished with 12. Jarren Duran had a leadoff homer for the Red Sox. It was the 10th time he has gone deep this season, with nine coming in May.

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David Fry had three hits for Cleveland, which went 2-4 on its homestand. Austin Hedges drove in two runs.

RAYS 5, ANGELS 2

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Shane McClanahan pitched one-run ball for five innings, Jonathan Aranda homered and Tampa Bay beat Los Angeles.

McClanahan (6-2) allowed four hits, struck out three and didn’t issue a walk. Bryan Baker pitched a scoreless ninth for his career-high 16th save this season in 19 chances.

Aranda hit a solo homer in the first inning before the Angels Jose Siri singled with two out in the second, advanced to third when Logan O’Hoppe doubled and scored on a wild pitch by McClanahan to make it 1-all.

Aranda and Richie Palacios drew consecutive walks leading off the third inning and Junior Camerino followed with a single to load the bases. Victor Mesa Jr. hit an RBI single and Cedric Mullins walked to drive in a run, giving the Rays a 3-1 lead.

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O’Hoppe hit a solo homer in the seventh that pulled LA within a run.

REDS 6, BRAVES 4

CINCINNATI (AP) — Eugenio Suárez homered for the first time since April 15 and Nick Lodolo allowed three earned runs in 6 2/3 innings to lead Cincinnati over first-place Atlanta.

Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz left the game in the fifth inning with right hamstring tightness after hitting a single and pulling up at first base.

Lodolo (2-1) allowed seven hits, including a pair of homers with four walks and four strikeouts.

Ronald Acuña Jr. hit his franchise-best 39th career leadoff home run on Lodolo’s first pitch to make it five homers in four games.

The Reds avoided being swept at home for the first time since the Royals did it in August 2024, a stretch of 40 consecutive series. It’s the team’s longest sweep-less streak since 2013.

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Reds left fielder JJ Bleday had RBI doubles in each of his first two at-bats, driving in De La Cruz twice.

METS 10, MARLINS 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Juan Soto hit a grand slam, Carson Benge launched his first leadoff homer and New York routed Miami to finish a three-game sweep.

Marcus Semien had a two-run homer and Luis Torrens laced a two-run single as the Mets matched a season high with their fourth consecutive victory. New York scored 25 runs in the series after totaling two last weekend while getting swept in three games at Miami.

Benge, making his 22nd start atop the batting order, became the first Mets rookie to homer leading off a game since Kirk Nieuwenhuis against Tampa Bay on June 14, 2012.

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Semien hit a two-run homer in the second, Torrens added a two-run single with two outs in the fourth and Soto hit his third career slam to cap a five-run sixth as the Mets inched past the Marlins into fourth place in the NL East.

It was New York’s first grand slam this season.

WHITE SOX 2, TIGERS 1

CHICAGO (AP) — Colson Montgomery homered and Tristan Peters’ RBI single put Chicago ahead as the White Sox rallied with two runs in the seventh inning to beat slumping Detroit for its fifth straight win.

Detroit lost for the 21st time in 25 games despite a terrific start by Keider Montero, who allowed just two hits in six shutout innings.

Montgomery hit his 15th homer, a drive to right field off reliever Drew Anderson (2-3) to tie it. Chicago followed with three straight singles to take the lead and then held on for a series sweep.

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Spencer Torkelson doubled home a run in the first and finished with two hits for Detroit. Kevin McGonigle singled, walked twice and scored.

Montero walked none and struck out four in matching his longest outing this season. The right-hander permitted only an infield single to Rikuu Nishida and Peters’ double.

Chicago starter Sean Burke yielded one run and three hits while striking out six and walking two in 5 1/3 innings.

BREWERS 2, ASTROS 0

HOUSTON (AP) — Jacob Misiorowski struck out eight in seven innings and Abner Uribe and Trevor Megill completed the three-hitter to lead Milwaukee to a win over Houston.

Jake Bauers provided the offense with a two-run homer in the fourth inning to help the Brewers to their fifth win in six games.

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Misiorowski (6-2) permitted three hits without a walk to improve to 5-0 this month. The hard-throwing right-hander threw 39 pitches over 100 mph, including all 14 in the first inning.

The performance came after threw 57 pitches of at least 100 mph — the most by any individual in a game since pitch tracking began in 2008 — while getting 12 strikeouts to match his career high Monday in a 5-1 win against the St. Louis Cardinals.

He had 57 strikeouts in May, which is a franchise record for any pitcher in a calendar month. He allowed just one earned run this month for a 0.23 ERA and held opponents to a .109 average.

RANGERS 6, ROYALS 3

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jack Leiter struck out 10 in 5 2/3 scoreless innings and Ezequiel Duran tripled home two in a four-run first as Texas earned their second series sweep this season with a victory reeling Kansas City.

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Kansas City (22-37) has lost six in a row and nine of 11. The Royals have won only seven road games, fewest in the majors.

Josh Jung doubled with one out in the first against Michael Wacha (4-3), and Jake Burger drew a two-out walk. Duran hit a shot off the wall in left field that bounced away from Isaac Collins for a 2-0 lead. Alejandro Osuna added an RBI single before scoring on Kyle Higashioka’s double to cap the rally.

Jung had a two-run single with the bases loaded in the fourth to make it 6-0. It was his 19th multihit game this season.

Leiter (3-4) allowed two hits while striking out nine through the first five innings. He fanned three in the fourth and struck out the side in the fifth. Bobby Witt Jr. reached base in the fourth when he struck out on a wild pitch.

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Witt singled and stole his 17th base in the sixth before Leiter exited after walking Jac Caglianone. Jalen Beeks came in and retired Collins on a lineout to center to end the inning.

Leiter permitted three hits and walked two. Jacob Latz allowed a double to Witt in the ninth before securing his seventh save in nine opportunities.

GIANTS 19, ROCKIES 6

DENVER (AP) — Willy Adames hit a grand slam to cap a seven-run fifth inning, and San Francisco avoided a series sweep with a win over Colorado.

Jung Hoo Lee had two of his career-high five hits in the fifth, when San Francisco broke it open to end a six-game skid. Bryce Eldridge also homered, doubled twice and singled, and Rafael Devers had three doubles, a single and scored four runs.

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Jesús Rodríguez also went deep for the Giants, who set season highs for runs, hits (25) and extra-base hits (13).

Robbie Ray needed 96 pitches to get through four innings, falling short of his first win since May 8. Caleb Killian (2-3) got the victory with an inning of relief.

YANKEES 13, ATHLETICS 8

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — One big inning was more than enough Sunday for the New York Yankees.

Fueled by a fiery pep talk from captain Aaron Judge, the Yankees scored 13 runs in the third and beat the Athletics 13-8 — finishing one run shy of the largest inning in the storied history of the franchise.

The game began well for A’s starter Jacob Lopez, who retired all six New York batters in the first two innings. That led to a heated message from Judge to his teammates that they needed to wake up.

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They sure did.

Lopez failed to retire any of the seven hitters he faced in the third, starting with a single by Anthony Volpe.

The totals in the inning were staggering as the Yankees had 11 hits, four walks and four stolen bases. They sent 18 batters to the plate and faced 75 pitches during their most productive inning since scoring 13 runs in the eighth against Tampa Bay on June 21, 2005. It was one off the franchise record for an inning set July 6, 1920, against the Washington Senators.

MARINERS 3, DIAMONDBACKS 2, 10 INNINGS

SEATTLE (AP) — Victor Robles’ infield single scored Randy Arozarena in the 10th inning as Seattle completed a three-game series sweep with a win over Arizona.

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Seattle has won a season-high six straight games and has three series sweeps this season. Arizona dropped its third straight after winning 10 of its previous 11 games and was swept in a series for the third time in 2026.

With Arozarena on second as the automatic runner in the 10th, Luke Raley was intentionally walked and Cole Young dropped a textbook sacrifice bunt off Diamondbacks reliever Jonathan Loáisiga (2-2) to advance the runners. Robles hit a grounder up the middle against a drawn in infield and D-backs shortstop Geraldo Perdomoto dove to make the stop, but bobbled the ball, allowing Robles to reach safely and the winning run to score.

The surging Mariners twice took a one-run lead, first on a home run by Young in the second inning and again in the sixth inning on a solo shot by Dominic Canzone. Young’s home run was his fourth of the season, tying his total from his 2025 rookie year in 2025. Canzone’s was his seventh of the season. Seattle hit 10 home runs in the three-game series and outscored Arizona 15-9.

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DODGERS 9, PHILLIES 1

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Yoshinobu Yamamoto had a season-high 10 strikeouts in 5 1/3 scoreless innings, Ryan Ward hit his first major league homer in his Dodger Stadium debut, and Los Angeles defeated Philadelphia.

Alex Freeland homered and drove in two runs for the Dodgers. Max Muncy also went deep as Los Angeles bounced back to take the three-game series after floundering late in a 4-3 loss Saturday.

Alex Call provided a two-run single and Freddie Freeman had two RBIs for the Dodgers, who have won 14 of 17 overall.

Philadelphia catcher J.T. Realmuto exited with a bruised left wrist after getting hit by a pitch in the third inning. Realmuto was examined by an athletic trainer and remained in the game until being replaced behind the plate by Rafael Marchán when the Phillies came out on defense in the fourth.

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X-rays of Realmuto’s wrist came back negative, Philadelphia manager Don Mattingly said.

Yamamoto (5-4) won consecutive starts for the first time this season. He struck out Kyle Schwarber and Trea Turner to end the fifth and escape his only spot of trouble unscathed after the Phillies had runners on second and third.

CARDINALS 5, CUBS 1

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Matthew Liberatore took a shutout into the sixth inning and Masyn Winn hit a two-run single as St. Louis beat Chicago.

JJ Wetherholt and Iván Herrera each had two hits and scored twice for the Cardinals, who took two of three from their NL Central rivals after entering the series on a four-game losing streak. Alec Burleson drove in two runs.

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Alex Bregman homered for the Cubs, who are 3-2 since a 10-game skid.

Liberatore (3-3) allowed three hits and one walk in 5 1/3 scoreless innings after giving up at least three runs in each of his previous three starts. He struck out four.

Hunter Dobbins relieved Liberatore hours after being recalled from Triple-A Memphis and yielded one run on four hits with four strikeouts over 3 2/3 innings for his first professional save.

Bregman hit his fifth homer this season to left field off his former Boston teammate in the sixth to spoil the shutout and extend his hitting streak to 11 games.

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