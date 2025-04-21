Ashish Nehra’s influence vital to Siraj’s comeback in IPL 2025, reveals GT director Vikram Solanki ahead of KKR clash

Gujarat Titans' director Vikram Solanki revealed head coach Ashish Nehra's influence on star bowler Mohammed Siraj's comeback in the IPL 2025, ahead of their game against Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday (April 21). Siraj who is currently the joint third-highest wicket-taker is in brilliant form this season, following the 2025 Champions Trophy snub and release by his previous franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Siraj's Performance in IPL 2025 so far In the seven matches played this IPL season, Siraj has scalped 11 wickets at an average of 22.82 and an economy of 8.96. with a BBM of 4/17. GT director has lavished praise on Ashish Nehra for instilling confidence in players.

Vikram Solanki on Ashish Nehra's role “I think Ashish has been a big influence as far as Siraj is concerned for a good number of years now. They obviously have a very good connection, but I don't want, for a second, to take away from all of the hard work that Siraj has done. Of course, he has the support of all of the coaches, and there is no doubt that Ashish has been a big influence. But we must also acknowledge the work that Siraj has done and respect that,” said Vikram Solanki.

“As far as confidence is concerned, there is probably no better coach, I don't think, than Ashish Nehra in instilling some confidence in players. It just seems as though we've got a guy that has something to prove," he added.

Vikram Solanki on Mohammed Siraj's comeback "I'm sure Siraj was disappointed due to the Champions Trophy snub, but he channeled that disappointment in working hard, and, I suppose, having a real thought about what he wants to do," Solanki praised Siraj.

"He's got a great coach in Ashish Nehra, helping him as far as his performance is concerned. Long may that connection continue and long may Siraj continue to thrive," he added.

Siraj's IPL Journey Siraj made his IPL debut for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the year 2017 when he scalped 10 wickets in the six matches that he played. He then joined Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2018 and played for the team for seven years before joining the Gujarat squad in 2025. He was picked by GT for ₹12.25 crore.

In his IPL career so far, Siraj has done impressive bowling and has taken 104 wickets in 100 matches. He has an economy of 8.68.

Siraj on Champions Trophy Omission Before the beginning of this IPL season, Siraj reflected on his omission from India's 15-man squad for the Champions Trophy, despite his consistent role in the national setup. He said, "It is a completely different feeling when you play for your country. A professional player wants to represent his country in an ICC event and win at least one title during his career. Rohit Bhai did what was best for the team. Given the conditions in Dubai, I knew fast bowlers wouldn’t be as involved, and spinners would play a bigger role."

He further added, "I utilized the break that I got after playing for a long time. I focused on my fitness, bowling, and spending time with my family."