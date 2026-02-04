Ashwin confident about India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup clash despite boycott threat: ‘100 percent, match will happen…’

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has strongly backed the much-anticipated India vs Pakistan match in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 going ahead as scheduled. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ash ki Baat, Ashwin expressed 100 percent certainty that the high-voltage Group A encounter on February 15 in Colombo will take place, despite the Pakistan government’s recent directive to skip the fixture.

The Pakistan government’s selective participation stance The controversy erupted when the Pakistan government announced that its team would join the T20 World Cup, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, but would not face India in the group stage. The decision, made in apparent support of Bangladesh’s grievances with the ICC, has left the cricket world stunned. Unlike previous boycotts driven by security fears, this move targets a single opponent at a neutral venue with no safety concerns, raising questions about its compatibility with global tournament rules.

ICC’s response to PCB The International Cricket Council (ICC) quickly responded, issuing a clear warning while awaiting official confirmation from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). In its statement, the ICC stressed the broader consequences of such a selective approach.

“The ICC hopes that the PCB will consider the significant and long-term implications for cricket in its own country as this is likely to impact the global cricket ecosystem, which it is itself a member and beneficiary of,” the ICC press release read.

The governing body urged the PCB to seek a solution that safeguards all stakeholders and ensures the tournament’s smooth delivery.

Ravichandran Ashwin's take Ashwin argued that business realities and financial pressures would ultimately force Pakistan to reverse course. He pointed out the heavy losses broadcasters would demand if the match is skipped, along with potential damage to the Pakistan Super League (PSL) player participation.

“100 percent, the match between India and Pakistan will happen. I feel that it will happen. The next 3-4 days will see these decisions being overturned. And that’s my hunch, and I hope I want to see the India-Pakistan encounter. Because there are a lot of business decisions in this. Pakistan has another problem. There may also be financial loss as you will have to reimburse the broadcasters for whatever loss they have incurred. So I think they will have to come to a compromise. The financial thing involved in this will mean that other ICC member countries, too, will face a loss. In the ICC meeting, all these members will say because of Pakistan, we are getting these losses. PSL is also going to happen. Even in PSL, players can say that we will not come,” Ashwin said.

