India will take on arch-rivals Pakistan in the first match of the 2023 Asia Cup at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy today i.e. on 2 September. The toss between the two skippers- Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam is expected at 2:30 pm.

The last India and Pakistan was played in the Super 12 stage of the 2022 T20 World Cup at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, where Virat Kohli's heroics had helped the Men in Blue win by 4 wickets.

Both the teams don't get to play each other very frequently, but when they do, the term 'high-octane clash' hardly scratches the surface and every match is greatly anticipated.

Earlier it was anticipated that rain may ruin the excitement for the fans for the big clash, however, there is a positive update for the fans who are excited to witness the biggest clash at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. According to weather.com at 9:09 am IST, there are fewer changes of rain on Saturday, however, the weather will be cloudy but there is no sign of rainfall. The sky is predicted to be 64 percent covered with clouds but there is only a 15-19 percent forecast predicted of a drizzle, as reported by ANI.

Ahead of the 'high-octane clash', fans from both sides of the border started posting memes on X (formerly Twitter) mocking each other's team.

Where to watch Asia Cup 2023 clash between India and Pakistan? Cricket fans can watch the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 match on television with Star Sports network. For live streaming, the Disney+ Hotstar mobile app and website are the perfect place. On Disney+ Hotstar mobile app, the live streaming of all matches of Asia Cup 2023 is free

Indian Squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna.