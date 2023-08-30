Asia Cup 2023: From Atif Aslam to AR Rahman; here's the list of performers for opening ceremony1 min read 30 Aug 2023, 12:29 PM IST
Asia Cup 2023 starts today with Pakistan vs Nepal match. India vs Pakistan faceoff on 2 September. Pakistan to host 4 matches, Sri Lanka to host rest.
Asia Cup 2023: The Asia Cup 2023 will start from today i.e. 30 August with 1st match between Pakistan vs Nepal will be played at Multan Cricket Stadium. The high-voltage India vs Pakistan faceoff is set for 2 September at Kandy in Sri Lanka. The Asia Cup 2023 sees Pakistan and Nepal placed in Group A, alongside India. It will be a high-stakes scenario as one team's journey will be ending after the initial round.
Group stage schedule for Asia Cup 2023:
Pakistan vs Nepal, 3:00 PM IST, August 30
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 3:00 PM IST, August 31
Pakistan vs India, 3:00 PM IST, September 2
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 3:00 PM IST, September 3
India vs Nepal, 3:00 PM IST, September 4
Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, 3:00 PM IST, September 5