Asia Cup 2023: The Asia Cup 2023 will start from today i.e. 30 August with 1st match between Pakistan vs Nepal will be played at Multan Cricket Stadium. The high-voltage India vs Pakistan faceoff is set for 2 September at Kandy in Sri Lanka. The Asia Cup 2023 sees Pakistan and Nepal placed in Group A, alongside India. It will be a high-stakes scenario as one team's journey will be ending after the initial round.

This year, Pakistan is set to host four matches of the Asia Cup 2023 while the rest 9 matches including the 5 Super Fours and Asia Cup 2023 final will be hosted by Sri Lanka.

Opening Ceremony of Asia Cup

The Asia Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony will take place on Wednesday, August 30. It will take place just before the first match. The Asia Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony will be broadcasted live on television in India on Star Sports. The Asia Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony will be available for live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar in India.

Who will perform in the Asia Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony?

The Pakistan Cricket Board on its official social media handle on X (formerly Twitter) confirmed that Pakistani singer Aima Baig and Nepal's Trishala Gurung will be performing at the Asia Cup 2023 opening ceremony. Some reports also said that Atif Aslam and AR Rahman will also be performing at the opening ceremony. Apart from them, Asian music and dance performances will also be there at the curtain-raiser, report by ABPLIVE has stated.