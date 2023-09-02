Ind vs Pak Asia cup 2023: The arch rivals India and Pakistan will face off against each other for a much-anticipated encounter at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Sri Lanka's Kandy today i.e. on 2 September. Team India and Pakistan don't get to play each other very frequently, but when they do, the term "high-octane clash" hardly scratches the surface and every match is greatly anticipated.

Pakistan opened their Asia Cup campaign on a high note, registering a massive win thanks to centuries from Babar Azam and Iftikhar Ahmed, as well as a clinical bowling performance. Pakistan skipper Azam is on a roll, having struck a superb 151 against Nepal in the tournament opener. Pakistan on Friday announced that they would field an unchanged XI. Ind vs Pak, Asia Cup 2023 LIVE Updates It is also said that rain may ruin the excitement for the fans for the big clash between the two countries as the weather forecast has predicted rainfall for today. Earlier on Friday the weather was cloudy and there is no prediction of clear weather for Saturday ahead of the much-anticipated match. Also Read: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam slams comparisons with Virat Kohli says, ‘he’s elder to me, learned a lot…' The two Asian rivals had last faced each other in one-day cricket during the 2019 ODI World Cup, where India defeated their neighbours convincingly by 89 runs. Also Read: ‘India have won matches against Pakistan only when…’ Salman Butt says ahead of Asia Cup 2023 Ahead of the match, the Indian players, who for the first time in several months, entering the competition with a full-strength team, took part in a six-day training camp at Bengaluru's National Cricket Academy. In a video posted by Star Sports, it wrote, “Delve into discussions about ODI cricket, preparatory camp & India vs Pakistan at #AsiaCup2023 in an all new segment, 'Prime Time With Virat Kohli"

Speaking about the white-ball cricket, Virat Kohli told StarSports, “In white-ball cricket, the mindset has always been the same; play aggressive cricket. You have to be aware of the situation, can't play one-dimensional cricket, especially big tournaments. Pressure is huge so composure wins you games."

Speaking about the India vs Pakistan match today, he said, “I feel bowling is their (Pakistan) main aspect. They've got bowlers who can change the course of the game, based on their skillset. You have to be at your absolute best to face them."

In the end, he also spoke about the three months which are going to be hectic and challenging, however, the star sportsman said that they are prepared.

“Very excited, well prepared. Feeling good, both mentally and physically. Next three months are going to be challenging and hectic. But we have prepared well for it so hopefully they will turn out good for us," he said.

Meanwhile, ahead of the high-voltage India and Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 clash, captain Rohit Sharma, star batter Virat Kohli and bowler Mohammed Siraj were spotted greeting Pakistan players during a practice session in Pallekele Stadium.