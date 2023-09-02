Asia cup 2023: Virat Kohli assesses Pakistan's biggest strength, says ‘have to be absolute best to…’2 min read 02 Sep 2023, 09:43 AM IST
Ind vs Pak Asia cup 2023: Virat Kohli talks about the mindset in white-ball cricket, the challenge of facing Pakistan's bowlers, and India's preparation for the upcoming months. India and Pakistan will face off in the Asia Cup today, with rain potentially affecting the match.
Ind vs Pak Asia cup 2023: The arch rivals India and Pakistan will face off against each other for a much-anticipated encounter at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Sri Lanka's Kandy today i.e. on 2 September. Team India and Pakistan don't get to play each other very frequently, but when they do, the term "high-octane clash" hardly scratches the surface and every match is greatly anticipated.
Speaking about the white-ball cricket, Virat Kohli told StarSports, “In white-ball cricket, the mindset has always been the same; play aggressive cricket. You have to be aware of the situation, can't play one-dimensional cricket, especially big tournaments. Pressure is huge so composure wins you games."
Speaking about the India vs Pakistan match today, he said, “I feel bowling is their (Pakistan) main aspect. They've got bowlers who can change the course of the game, based on their skillset. You have to be at your absolute best to face them."
In the end, he also spoke about the three months which are going to be hectic and challenging, however, the star sportsman said that they are prepared.
“Very excited, well prepared. Feeling good, both mentally and physically. Next three months are going to be challenging and hectic. But we have prepared well for it so hopefully they will turn out good for us," he said.
Meanwhile, ahead of the high-voltage India and Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 clash, captain Rohit Sharma, star batter Virat Kohli and bowler Mohammed Siraj were spotted greeting Pakistan players during a practice session in Pallekele Stadium.