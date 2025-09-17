Asia Cup 2025 drama: Pakistan team reaches Dubai Stadium late; UAE opt to bowl in delayed game

The Asia Cup 2025 has taken a tense turn as Pakistan’s cricket team, caught in a heated row over a handshake snub from their match against India, delayed their arrival for a critical Group A clash against the UAE at Dubai International Stadium.

The toss for the do-or-die match for the Men in Green was now pushed to 7:00 PM UAE time (8:30 PM IST) with the first ball at 7:30 PM UAE time (9:00 PM IST). Notably, UAE have won the toss and have decided to bowl first.

What is the handshake snub controversy between India and Pakistan? The drama erupted after Pakistan's seven-wicket loss to India on September 14. Citing security concerns tied to the Pahalgam terror attack earlier this year, India skipped the customary post-match handshakes. Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha, visibly upset, boycotted the post-match presentation ceremony, while coach Mike Hesson voiced frustration.

"The players were waiting along the boundary rope expecting the customary post-match handshake," Hesson said, highlighting the breach of cricket's camaraderie.

The PCB pointed fingers at match referee Andy Pycroft, alleging he instructed captains to skip handshakes at the toss and even blocked team sheet exchanges, favouring India. This incident, the first India-Pakistan clash since April's cross-border tensions, turned a routine gesture into a diplomatic flashpoint, amplified by pre-tournament boycott calls.

PCB vs ICC: A heated standoff On September 15, Pakistan team manager Naveed Cheema lodged a formal ICC complaint, accusing Pycroft of bias and demanding his immediate removal.

"The PCB has demanded an immediate removal of the Match Referee from the Asia Cup," PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi posted on social media, later deleting the statement amid backlash.

The ICC rebuffed the plea on September 16, stating Pycroft followed pre-briefed protocols, absolving him of wrongdoing.

Unfazed, the PCB doubled down with a second letter that evening, pushing for Richie Richardson to replace Pycroft and threatening to boycott the UAE match.

They cancelled a pre-match press conference but held a net session at the ICC Academy, signalling mixed intentions.

As September 17 unfolded, the UAE team arrived at Dubai International Stadium, ready for a pivotal upset. Pakistan, however, remained in their hotel, with players reportedly instructed to stay put. Kit bags were packed, buses loaded, but the team stalled, risking a forfeit that would award the UAE two points and a Super 4s spot, ending Pakistan’s campaign.

After tense negotiations, allegedly involving Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the team bus finally left the hotel, but not in time for the original schedule.

Playing XIs for both teams Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Haris(w), Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha(c), Khushdil Shah, Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed

United Arab Emirates: Alishan Sharafu, Muhammad Waseem(c), Asif Khan, Muhammad Zohaib, Harshit Kaushik, Rahul Chopra(w), Dhruv Parashar, Haider Ali, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Simranjeet Singh, Junaid Siddique

Asia Cup Group A Points table India are currently at the top of the points table with two wins from to matches. They have secured 4 points and have a strong NRR of +4.793. They are followed by Pakistan (+1.649 NRR) and UAE (-2.030) both with two points each from one win and a loss, respectively. Oman are at the bottom of the table without clinching a single win. In the upcoming game the team that wins will make it to the next stage of the tournament.