Asia Cup 2025 fixtures revealed; India vs Pakistan to be played on September 14 - Check full schedule, dates & more

India will play Pakistan on September 14 in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, the fixtures of which were revealed by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on Saturday. Earlier on the day, ACC chairman Mohsin Naqvi revealed the dates of the Asia Cup 2025 with the tournament starting on September 9 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Eight teams have been divided into two groups with India and Pakistan clubbed in Group A. UAE and Oman are the two other teams in the group. In group B, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Hong Kong have been clubbed together. It must be noted that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will still remain as hosts of Asia Cup 2025.

The tournament had to be shifted to UAE since both India and Pakistan have mutually agreed to compete only at neutral venues till 2027 due to prevailing cross-border tension between them.

The previous edition of the event was in a 50-over format, but this year's tournament was scheduled as a shorter-format event in preparation for next year's T20 World Cup in India. The final of the Asia Cup 2025 will be held on September 28. However, the venues are yet to be decided.

Asia Cup 2025 complete schedule