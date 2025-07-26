Subscribe

Asia Cup 2025 fixtures revealed; India vs Pakistan to be played on September 14 - Check full schedule, dates & more

Asia Cup 2025 fixtures revealed; India vs Pakistan to be played on September 14 - Check full schedule

Koushik Paul
Updated26 Jul 2025, 09:17 PM IST
Advertisement
Mint Image
Mint Image

India will play Pakistan on September 14 in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, the fixtures of which were revealed by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on Saturday. Earlier on the day, ACC chairman Mohsin Naqvi revealed the dates of the Asia Cup 2025 with the tournament starting on September 9 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Advertisement

Eight teams have been divided into two groups with India and Pakistan clubbed in Group A. UAE and Oman are the two other teams in the group. In group B, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Hong Kong have been clubbed together. It must be noted that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will still remain as hosts of Asia Cup 2025. 

The tournament had to be shifted to UAE since both India and Pakistan have mutually agreed to compete only at neutral venues till 2027 due to prevailing cross-border tension between them. 

The previous edition of the event was in a 50-over format, but this year's tournament was scheduled as a shorter-format event in preparation for next year's T20 World Cup in India. The final of the Asia Cup 2025 will be held on September 28. However, the venues are yet to be decided. 

Advertisement

Asia Cup 2025 complete schedule 

Match NoTeamsDate
1.Afghanistan vs Hong KongSept 9
2.India vs UAESept 10
3.Bangladesh vs Hong KongSept 11
4.Pakistan vs OmanSept 12
5.Bangladesh vs Sri LankaSept 13
6.India vs PakistanSept 14
7.UAE vs OmanSept 15
8.Sri Lanka vs Hong KongSept 15
9.Bangladesh vs AfghanistanSept 16
10.Pakistan vs UAESept 17
11.Sri Lanka vs AfghanistanSept 18
12.India vs OmanSept 19
13.B1 vs B2Sept 20
14.A1 vs A2Sept 23
15.A2 vs B1Sept 24
16.A1 vs B2Sept 25
17.A2 vs B2Sept 26
18.A1 vs B1Sept 27
19.FinalSept 28
   


 

 
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports.
Business NewsSportsAsia Cup 2025 fixtures revealed; India vs Pakistan to be played on September 14 - Check full schedule, dates & more
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts