Asia Cup 2025: IPL team supports boycott of IND vs PAK match with a unique twist

The clamour against the India-Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match, scheduled for tomorrow, shows no signs of easing. The match, to be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, has become mired in controversy amid escalating tensions between the two Asian neighbours—just months after a brief four-day war.

Advertisement

As calls grew against India playing Pakistan, IPL franchise Punjab Kings took a unique stance by not naming Pakistan in their match announcement on social media.

A request for an urgent hearing on cancelling the match was turned down by the Supreme Court. Meanwhile, Punjab Kings’ social media post stirred fresh controversy, as their omission of Pakistan’s name drew intense backlash. The criticism forced the franchise to disable comments on its X account.

Advertisement

Akram Urges Players to Focus on Cricket Meanwhile, Pakistan's pace bowling great Wasim Akram urged players from both sides to ignore the noise and enjoy the contest.

Also Read | India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 ticket prices revealed: All you need to know

"Enjoy, it's a game of cricket," the legendary left-armer told AFP about the match, which could be the first of three high-voltage encounters between the two nations in the T20 tournament.

“Forget about everything other than cricket. One team will win, and one team will lose. Just enjoy the moment if you win the game. Pressure will come, enjoy that and show discipline because this is just a game. It's for both teams and for both sets of fans.”

Advertisement

A full house of 25,000 is expected at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Akram recalled how he thrived in such high-pressure atmospheres during his 19-year international career.

"I enjoyed every game against India, and so did players from the opposition," said Akram, who led a Pakistan touring team to India in 1999 despite extremist threats.