Asia Cup 2025: India captain Suryakumar Yadav departs for UAE from Mumbai, team India to assemble in Dubai - Watch video

Suryakumar Yadav has departed for Dubai for the Asia Cup 2025 after the Indian captain was spotted at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai on Thursday. Unlike the previous times, the Indian players will assemble in Dubai. Earlier, the Indian players used to assemble in Mumbai and then travel.

The BCCI selected a 15-member Indian team August 19 for the Asia Cup 2025, which starts on September 9. India will start their campaign against United Arab Emirates (UAE) on September 10, followed by their high-octane clash against Pakistan four days later. India square off their Asia Cup 2025 campaign against Oman on September 19.

Following a hernia operation in Germany post Indian Premier League (IPL), Suryakumar underwent a rehabilitation at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru last month and looked in fine touch during a recent training session, the video of which he posted on social media.

From delicate sweeps to powerful lofted shots, the 34-year-old was seen effortlessly smashing bowlers and showcased his trademark range of strokes, signalling his readiness ahead of his much-awaited comeback.

Suryakumar returns to much-needed form before Asia Cup 2025 Since taking over as India's T20I captain following the retirement of Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar didn't had the best of runs with the bat. In 15 matches, the swashbuckling batter managed just 258 runs, putting a question mark on his batting abilities.

However, IPL 2025 turned to be his survivor as the Mumbai Indians batter finished as the second-highest run-scorer in the season with 717 runs in 16 matches (16 innings) at a staggering average of 65.18 and an explosive strike rate of over 167, including five fifties.