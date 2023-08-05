Hello User
Home/ Sports / Asian Champions Trophy: India working on penalty corner conversion rate against Malaysia

Asian Champions Trophy: India working on penalty corner conversion rate against Malaysia

1 min read 05 Aug 2023, 03:12 PM IST Edited By Saurav Mukherjee

  • The three-time champions were seen struggling to convert penalty corner against Japan on Friday at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai.

India's Harmanpreet Singh (R) celebrates scoring India's first goal during the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 hockey tournament match between India and Japan at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai on August 4, 2023. (Photo by Satish BABU / AFP)

Indian Hockey squad is all set to work on their penalty corner conversion rate in their next Asian Champions Trophy match against Malaysia on 6 August, reported news agency PTI.

The three-time champions were seen struggling to convert a penalty corner against Japan on Friday at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai.

Despite India earning as many as 15 penalty corners, it could only convert just one, even though they have a potent force in skipper Harmanpreet Singh, Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas, and Jugraj Singh.

India's Harmanpreet converted one of the 15 penalty corners, which resulted in the 1-1 draw against Japan on Friday.

However, India managed to convert their penalty corners in the 7-2 win over China in their opening match, since six of the goals were scored through set pieces.

"It's every coach's concern if you are not converting your chances, whether corners or field goals," PTI quoted India's chief coach Craig Fulton as saying.

"It's not that we are not playing in our system. We are playing the way we want to play, and even tonight (Friday), we had two-three really good counters. We are one phase away from finishing the way we want to," he had said after the Japan draw.

Apart from this, India's over-reliance on extracting corners is also a matter of concern.

"We will try to attack the areas that gave us goals in the opening game (vs China). We would also try something new," Harmanpreet had said.

Meanwhile, India will play against Malaysia on Sunday, a team that trounced Pakistan (3-1) and China (5-1) in their opening two contests.

With agency inputs.

