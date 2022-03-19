The Asian Cricket Council has said the council members have unanimously decided that the tenure of Jay Shah as ACC President and that of the executive board, along with its committees, will continue until 2024.

Shah was unanimously elected as the President of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on January 30, 2021. He replaced Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) chief Najmul Hasan Papon. ACC is responsible for organising the Asia Cup tournaments.

Pankaj Khimji was appointed as the Vice President of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and Mahinda Vallipuram was appointed as Chairman of Development Committee.

