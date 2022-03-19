OPEN APP
Home / Sports / Asian Cricket Council extends Jay Shah's tenure as ACC chief till 2024
Listen to this article

The Asian Cricket Council has said the council members have unanimously decided that the tenure of Jay Shah as ACC President and that of the executive board, along with its committees, will continue until 2024.

Shah was unanimously elected as the President of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on January 30, 2021. He replaced Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) chief Najmul Hasan Papon. ACC is responsible for organising the Asia Cup tournaments. 

Pankaj Khimji was appointed as the Vice President of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and Mahinda Vallipuram was appointed as Chairman of Development Committee.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout