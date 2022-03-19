Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Asian Cricket Council extends Jay Shah's tenure as ACC chief till 2024

Asian Cricket Council extends Jay Shah's tenure as ACC chief till 2024

ACC President Jay Shah
1 min read . 04:04 PM IST Livemint

  • The tenure of the executive board of ACC, along with its committees, will also continue until 2024

The Asian Cricket Council has said the council members have unanimously decided that the tenure of Jay Shah as ACC President and that of the executive board, along with its committees, will continue until 2024.

Shah was unanimously elected as the President of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on January 30, 2021. He replaced Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) chief Najmul Hasan Papon. ACC is responsible for organising the Asia Cup tournaments. 

Pankaj Khimji was appointed as the Vice President of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and Mahinda Vallipuram was appointed as Chairman of Development Committee.

