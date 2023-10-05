comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Oct 05 2023 13:57:43
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 196.65 -1.18%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,541.75 0.72%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 125.6 0.24%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 233.65 -0.57%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,463.65 1.27%
Business News/ Sports / Asian Games 2023: Dipika Pallikal, Harinder Pal Sandhu clinch gold in Squash Mixed Doubles
Back

Asian Games 2023: Dipika Pallikal, Harinder Pal Sandhu clinch gold in Squash Mixed Doubles

 Livemint

Asian Games 2023: Gold medal for Dipika Pallikal and Harinder Pal Sandhu in mixed doubles squash, taking India's medal tally to 83.

Asian Games 2023: Dipika Pallikal, Harinder Pal Sandhu win Gold in Squash Mixed DoublesPremium
Asian Games 2023: Dipika Pallikal, Harinder Pal Sandhu win Gold in Squash Mixed Doubles

Asian Games 2023: Dipika Pallikal, Harinder Pal Sandhu on 5 October won Gold medal in Mixed Doubles Squash event defeating Malaysian pair by 2-0 in the final.

Taking to X, SAI Media in a post wrote, “Indian Squash Reigns Supreme! Our dynamic mixed doubles team of Dipika Pallikal and Harinder clinches GOLD, defeating Malaysia by a score of 2-0 in the final at #AsianGames2022!"

India has made its mark at the Asian Games 2023, achieving its best-ever medal tally in the history of the tournament. As of October 5, India has won a total of 83 medals, with 20 gold medals, 31 silver medals and 32 bronze medals.

Asian Games 2023 LIVE

Earlier in the day, Indian archers Jyothi Vennam, Aditi Swami, Parneet Kaur won gold medal in women's compound archery team

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 05 Oct 2023, 12:24 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App