Asian Games 2023: Gold medal for Dipika Pallikal and Harinder Pal Sandhu in mixed doubles squash, taking India's medal tally to 83.

Asian Games 2023: Dipika Pallikal, Harinder Pal Sandhu on 5 October won Gold medal in Mixed Doubles Squash event defeating Malaysian pair by 2-0 in the final. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Taking to X, SAI Media in a post wrote, “Indian Squash Reigns Supreme! Our dynamic mixed doubles team of Dipika Pallikal and Harinder clinches GOLD, defeating Malaysia by a score of 2-0 in the final at #AsianGames2022!"

India has made its mark at the Asian Games 2023, achieving its best-ever medal tally in the history of the tournament. As of October 5, India has won a total of 83 medals, with 20 gold medals, 31 silver medals and 32 bronze medals. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Asian Games 2023 LIVE Earlier in the day, Indian archers Jyothi Vennam, Aditi Swami, Parneet Kaur won gold medal in women's compound archery team

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!