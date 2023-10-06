Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Sports / Asian Games 2023: India bags gold in Men's Hockey with 5-1 win over Japan in final, advances to Paris Olympics

Asian Games 2023: India bags gold in Men's Hockey with 5-1 win over Japan in final, advances to Paris Olympics

Livemint

  • The top goalscorer for India was Harmanpreet Singh, who successfully encashed the two penalty corners in 32nd and 59th minutes

India's Abhishek, second left, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the men's hockey gold medal match between Japan and India at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, Friday, Oct. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

The Indian contingent at the Asian Games 2023 have added another gold to their tally, with the men's hockey team winning the high-stake final match against Japan.

The Indian side displayed a dominating performance, as they scored 5 goals while their opponents could manage to send the ball only once into the nets.

With this win, the Indian men's hockey team has sealed their spot in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The top goalscorer for India was Harmanpreet Singh, who successfully encashed the two penalty corners in the 32nd and 59th minutes, respectively. However, the opening goal came at the hands of Manpreet Singh (25th minute). Another goal was hit by Amit Rohidas, through a penalty corner (36th minute), whereas, Abhishek scored a field goal (48th minute).

Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!

Catch live updates from Day 13 of Asian Games 2023

For Japan, the only goal was struck in the 51st minute by Seren Tanaka, who successfully used a penalty corner.

The win for India marks the fourth time the country has bagged gold in Men's Hockey in Asian Games. The last victory came in 2014 in the Incheon edition, and the previous two wins were registered in 1966 and 1998, both times in Bangkok.

In the ongoing Asian Games edition, the Indian contingent has so far won 22 gold medals, 32 silver and 33 bronze. The overall tally stands at 87. The country stands at the fourth position in terms of the medals bagged so far. Those ahead are China (333 medals), Japan (158) and South Korea (157).

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 06 Oct 2023, 05:58 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.