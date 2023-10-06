The Indian contingent at the Asian Games 2023 have added another gold to their tally, with the men's hockey team winning the high-stake final match against Japan. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Indian side displayed a dominating performance, as they scored 5 goals while their opponents could manage to send the ball only once into the nets.

With this win, the Indian men's hockey team has sealed their spot in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The top goalscorer for India was Harmanpreet Singh, who successfully encashed the two penalty corners in the 32nd and 59th minutes, respectively. However, the opening goal came at the hands of Manpreet Singh (25th minute). Another goal was hit by Amit Rohidas, through a penalty corner (36th minute), whereas, Abhishek scored a field goal (48th minute).

For Japan, the only goal was struck in the 51st minute by Seren Tanaka, who successfully used a penalty corner.

The win for India marks the fourth time the country has bagged gold in Men's Hockey in Asian Games. The last victory came in 2014 in the Incheon edition, and the previous two wins were registered in 1966 and 1998, both times in Bangkok.

In the ongoing Asian Games edition, the Indian contingent has so far won 22 gold medals, 32 silver and 33 bronze. The overall tally stands at 87. The country stands at the fourth position in terms of the medals bagged so far. Those ahead are China (333 medals), Japan (158) and South Korea (157).

