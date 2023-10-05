Indian archers Jyothi Vennam, Aditi Swami, Parneet Kaur clinch gold medal in women's compound archery team. India has made its mark at the Asian Games 2023, achieving its best-ever medal tally in the history of the tournament. As of October 5, India has won a total of 82 medals, with 19 gold medals, 31 silver medals and 32 bronze medals.

"GOLDEN GIRLS #KheloIndiaAthletes Aditi, @VJSurekha, and @Parrneettt add another Gold to India's medal tally after defeating Chinese Taipei by a scoreline of 230-228 What a thrilling final Our Indian Archery contingent is truly shining bright, clinching their 2nd Gold in the #AsianGames2022 Congratulations to all," SAI Media wrote on X. Asian Games 2023 LIVE

The trio of Jyothi, Aditi, and Parneet clinched a gold medal after defeating Chinese Taipei's Yi-Hsuan Chen, I-Jou Huang, and Lu-Yun Wang by 230-229. In the first set, the Chinese Taipei opponents gave a tough fight and won it by 54-56, but following that India dominated the whole match to clinch the second gold in archery.

Earlier in the quarterfinal round of the compound women's team event, Jyothi Surekha-led India's women's archery team defeated Hong Kong by 231-220 to advance their way into the next round of the tournament.

Even though Hong Kong's Hung Ting Cheng, Yuk Sheung Wong, and Yin Yi Luk gave a tough fight in the match, the Indian archers made no mistake to seal a win.

Earlier on Thursday in the semifinal match of the event, Jyothi, Aditi, and Parneet clinched a win against Indonesia's Ratih Zilizati Fadhly, Syahara Khoerunisa, and Sri Ranti by 233-219. India dominated the game from the very first minute and bagged 60 points in the first set.

Earlier on Wednesday, India's Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Pravin Ojas Deotale clinched a gold in the archery mixed team compound archery after winning the final match against South Korea's Chaewon So and Jaehoon Joo at the 19th Asian Games.

India currently stands in fourth place with a total of 82 medals, which includes 19 gold, 31 silver, and 32 bronze medals

