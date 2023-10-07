India reached an unprecedented milestone of 100 medals at the ongoing Asian Games 2023. This is the first time in the history, India has achieved this remarkable feat. This achievement came after Indian women's kabaddi team clinched the gold medal in the women's team kabaddi event at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou on 7 October. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India currently stands in fourth place in the medal tally with a total of 100 medals with 25 Gold, 35 silver, 40 bronze medals.

Prime Minister Modi congratulated the athletes and called it a momentous achievement for India at the Asian Games. In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, “A momentous achievement for India at the Asian Games! The people of India are thrilled that we have reached a remarkable milestone of 100 medals. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to our phenomenal athletes whose efforts have led to this historic milestone for India. Every awe-inspiring performance has made history and filled our hearts with pride. I look forward to hosting our Asian Games contingent on the 10th and interacting with our athletes." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a post on X, SAI Media also wrote, “AND THAT IS MEDAL 100 for India!!! HISTORY IS MADE AS INDIA GETS ITS 100 MEDAL AT THE ASIAN GAMES 2022! This is a testament to the power of dreams, dedication, and teamwork of our athletes involved in the achievement of #TEAMINDIA! Let this achievement inspire generations to come - showing that with hard work and passion, anything is possible!"

India's ace archer, Jyothi Surekha Vennam, who won three gold medals in the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou expressed confidence and said that India will win more medals after clinching a landmark 100 medals. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While speaking to news agency ANI, Vennam said, “I am very happy; this time India did great; there are more medals to come. I congratulate all the athletes who won the medal and those who lost. I would like to wish them all the best for next time. I would thank the government of India; without them, this would not have been possible."

Here's the full list of 100 medals achieved by the India: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

No Sport Name Medal 1 Shooting (Men's 10m air rifle team) Divyansh Singh Panwar, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Rudrankksh Patil Gold 2 Cricket (Women's T20 cricket) Women's T20 cricket Gold 3 Equestrian (Team dressage) Divyakriti Singh astride Adrenalin Firfod, Hriday Vipul Chhed (Chemxpro Emerald), Anush Agarwalla (Etro) Gold 4 Shooting (Women's 25m pistol team) Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh and Rhythm Sangwan Gold 5 Shooting (Women's 50m rifle 3 positions) Sift Samra Gold 6 Shooting (Men's 10m air pistol team) Sarabjot Singh, Shiva Narwal, and Arjun Singh Cheema Gold 7 Shooting (Men's 50m rifle 3 positions team) Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Swapnil Kusale and Akhil Sheoran Gold 8 Shooting (Women's 10m air pistol) Palak Gulia Gold 9 Tennis (Mixed doubles) Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale Gold 10 Squash (Men's team) Team India Gold 11 Shooting (Men's trap team) Kynan Chenai, Zoravar Singh Sandhu and Prithviraj Toindaman Gold 12 Athletics (Men's 3000m steeplechase) Avinash Sable Gold 13 Athletics (Men's shot put) Tajinderpal Singh Toor Gold 14 Athletics (Women's 5000m) Parul Chaudhary Gold 15 Athletics (Women's javelin throw) Annu Rani Gold 16 Archery (Mixed team compound) Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Pravin Ojas Deotale Gold 17 Athletics (Men's javelin throw) Neeraj Chopra Gold 18 Athletics (Men's 4x400m relay) Anas Muhammed Yahiya, Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal Variyathodi and Rajesh Ramesh Gold 19 Archery (Women's compound team) Jyothi Vennam, Aditi Swami, Parneet Kaur Gold 20 Squash (Mixed doubles) Dipika Pallikal, Harinder Pal Sandhu Gold 21 Archery (Men's compound team) Abhishek Verma, Ojas Deotale and Prathamesh Jawkar Gold 22 Hockey (Men's team) Team India Gold 23 Archery (Women's compound individual) Jyothi Surekha Vennam Gold 24 Archery (Men's compound individual) Ojas Pravin Deotale Gold 25 Kabaddi (Women's kabaddi) Team India Gold 26 Shooting (Women's 10m air rifle team) Ramita Jindal, Mehuli Ghosh, Ashi Chouksey Silver 27 Archery (Men's compound individual) Abhishek Verma Silver 28 Bridge (Men's team) Raju Tolani, Ajay Prabhakar Khare, Sumit Mukherjee, Rajeshwar Tiwari, Jaggy Shivdasani and Sandeep Thakral Silver 29 Archery (Men's recurve team) Atanu Das, Dhiraj Bommadevara and Tushar Shelke Silver 30 Squash (Men's singles) Saurav Ghosal Silver 31 Athletics (Men's javelin throw) Kishore Jena Silver 32 Athletics (Women's 4x400m relay) Vithya Ramraj, Aishwarya Mishra, Prachi and Subha Venkatesan Silver 33 Athletics (Men's 5000m) Avinash Sable Silver 34 Athletics (Women's 800m) Harmilan Bains Silver 35 Boxing (Women's 75kg) Lovlina Borgohain Silver 36 Athletics (Men's decathlon) Tejaswin Shankar Silver 37 Athletics (Men's 800m) Mohammed Afsal Silver 38 Athletics (Mixed 4x400m relay) Muhammed Ajmal, Rajesh Ramesh, Vithya Ramraj, Subha Venkatesan Silver 39 Athletics (Women's long jump) Ancy Sojan Silver 40 Athletics (Women's 3000m steeplechase) Parul Chaudhary Silver 41 Badminton (Men's team) Team India Silver 42 Athletics (Women's 100m hurdles) Jyothi Yarraji Silver 43 Athletics (Men's long jump) Murali Sreeshankar Silver 44 Athletics (Men's 1500m) Ajay Kumar Saroj Silver 45 Athletics (Women's 1500m) Harmilan Bains Silver 46 Shooting (Women's trap team) Team India Silver 47 Golf (Women's golf) Aditi Ashok Silver 48 Athletics (Men's 10,000m) Karthik Kumar Silver 49 Shooting (Mixed team 10m air pistol) Divya TS and Sarabjot Singh Silver 50 Shooting (Men's 50m rifle 3 positions) Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar Silver 51 Shooting (Women's 10m air pistol) Esha Singh Silver 52 Tennis (Men's doubles) Ramkumar Ramanathan, Saketh Myneni Silver 53 Shooting (Women's 10m air pistol team) Esha Singh, Palak Gulia and Divya TS Silver 54 Wushu (Women's 60kg sanda) Naorem Roshibina Devi Silver 55 Shooting (Men's skeet) Anantjeet Singh Naruka Silver 56 Shooting (Women's 25m pistol) Esha Singh Silver 57 Shooting (Women's 50m rifle 3 positions team) Sift Kaur Samra, Ashi Chouksey, Manini Kaushik Silver 58 Sailing (Girl's Dinghy - ILCA4) Neha Thakur Silver 59 Rowing (Men's eight) Team India Silver 60 Rowing (Men's lightweight double sculls) Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh Silver 61 Rowing (Men's pair) Babu Lal Yadav and Lekh Ram Bronze 62 Shooting (Women's 10m air rifle) Ramita Jindal Bronze 63 Rowing (Men's four) Ashish, Bheem Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Punit Kumar Bronze 64 Rowing (Men's quadruple) Satnam Singh, Parminder Singh, Jakar Khan, Sukhmeet Singh Bronze 65 Shooting (Men's 10m air rifle) Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar Bronze 66 Shooting (Men's 25m rapid file pistol team) Vijayveer Sidhu, Adarsh Singh, Anish Bhanwala Bronze 67 Sailing (Men's Windsurfer - RS:X) Eabad Ali Bronze 68 Shooting (Women's 50m rifle 3 positions) Ashi Chouksey Bronze 69 Shooting (Men's skeet team) Anant Jeet Singh Naruka, Angad Vir Singh Bajwa, Gurjoat Singh Khangura Bronze 70 Sailing (Men's dinghy ICLA7) Vishnu Saravanan Bronze 71 Equestrian (Individual dressage) Anush Agarwalla Bronze 72 Squash (Women's team) Team India Bronze 73 Athletics (Women's shot put) Kiran Baliyan Bronze 74 Athletics (Men's 10,000m) Gulveer Singh Bronze 75 Shooting (Men's trap) Kynan Chenai Bronze 76 Boxing (Women's 50kg) Nikhat Zareen Bronze 77 Athletics (Men's 1500m) Jinson Johnson Bronze 78 Athletics (Women's heptathlon) Nandini Agasara Bronze 79 Athletics (Women's discus throw) Seema Punia Bronze 80 Roller skating (Women's speed skating 3000m relay) Aarathy Kasthuri Raj, Heeral Sadhu, Sanjana Bathula, Karthika Jagadeeswaran Bronze 81 Roller skating (Men's speed skating 3000m relay) Aryanpal Ghuman, Anandkumar Velkumar, Siddhant Kamble, VikramIngale Bronze 82 Table tennis (Women's doubles) Ayhika Mukherjee and Sutirtha Mukherjee Bronze 83 Athletics (Women's 3000m steeplechas) Priti Lamba Bronze 84 Canoe Sprint (Men's canoe double 1000m) Arjun Singh, Salam Sunil Singh Bronze 85 Boxing (Women's 54kg) Preeti Pawar Bronze 86 Athletics (Women's 400m hurdles) Vithya Ramraj Bronze 87 Athletics (Men's triple jump) Praveen Chithravel Bronze 88 Boxing (Men's +92kg) Narender Berwal Bronze 89 Athletics (Mixed team race walk) Ram Baboo, Manju Rani Bronze 90 Squash (Mixed team) Abhay Singh, Anahat Singh Bronze 91 Boxing (Women's 57kg) Parveen Hooda Bronze 92 Wrestling (Greco-Roman 87kg) Sunil Kumar Bronze 93 Wrestling (Women's 53kg) Antim Panghal Bronze 94 Archery (Women's recurve team) Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur, Simranjeet Kaur Bronze 95 Badminton (Men's singles) HS Prannoy Bronze 96 Sepaktakraw (Women's regu) Priya Devi Elangbam, Bi Devi Elangbam, Khushboo, Chaoba Devi Oinam and Maipak Devi Ayekpam Bronze 97 Wrestling (Women's 62kg) Sonam Malik Bronze 98 Wrestling (Women's 76kg) Kiran Bishnoi Bronze 99 Wrestling (Men's freestyle 57kg) Aman Sehrawat Bronze 100 Archery (Women's compound individual) Aditi Swami Bronze

