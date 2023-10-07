Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Sports / Asian Games 2023: India's medal tally reaches historic 100; Check complete list of winners' here

Asian Games 2023: India's medal tally reaches historic 100; Check complete list of winners' here

Edited By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar

  • Here's the list of medals achieved by India at Asian Games 2023.

India's Neeraj Chopra waves the national flag after securing gold medal in the Men's Javelin Throw Final event at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

India reached an unprecedented milestone of 100 medals at the ongoing Asian Games 2023. This is the first time in the history, India has achieved this remarkable feat. This achievement came after Indian women's kabaddi team clinched the gold medal in the women's team kabaddi event at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou on 7 October.

India currently stands in fourth place in the medal tally with a total of 100 medals with 25 Gold, 35 silver, 40 bronze medals.

Prime Minister Modi congratulated the athletes and called it a momentous achievement for India at the Asian Games. In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, “A momentous achievement for India at the Asian Games! The people of India are thrilled that we have reached a remarkable milestone of 100 medals. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to our phenomenal athletes whose efforts have led to this historic milestone for India. Every awe-inspiring performance has made history and filled our hearts with pride. I look forward to hosting our Asian Games contingent on the 10th and interacting with our athletes."

Asian Games 2023 LIVE Updates:

In a post on X, SAI Media also wrote, “AND THAT IS MEDAL 100 for India!!! HISTORY IS MADE AS INDIA GETS ITS 100 MEDAL AT THE ASIAN GAMES 2022! This is a testament to the power of dreams, dedication, and teamwork of our athletes involved in the achievement of #TEAMINDIA! Let this achievement inspire generations to come - showing that with hard work and passion, anything is possible!"

India's ace archer, Jyothi Surekha Vennam, who won three gold medals in the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou expressed confidence and said that India will win more medals after clinching a landmark 100 medals.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

While speaking to news agency ANI, Vennam said, “I am very happy; this time India did great; there are more medals to come. I congratulate all the athletes who won the medal and those who lost. I would like to wish them all the best for next time. I would thank the government of India; without them, this would not have been possible."

Here's the full list of 100 medals achieved by the India:

NoSportNameMedal
1Shooting (Men's 10m air rifle team)Divyansh Singh Panwar, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Rudrankksh PatilGold
2Cricket (Women's T20 cricket)Women's T20 cricketGold
3Equestrian (Team dressage)Divyakriti Singh astride Adrenalin Firfod, Hriday Vipul Chhed (Chemxpro Emerald), Anush Agarwalla (Etro)Gold
4Shooting (Women's 25m pistol team)Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh and Rhythm SangwanGold
5Shooting (Women's 50m rifle 3 positions)Sift SamraGold
6Shooting (Men's 10m air pistol team)Sarabjot Singh, Shiva Narwal, and Arjun Singh CheemaGold
7Shooting (Men's 50m rifle 3 positions team)Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Swapnil Kusale and Akhil SheoranGold
8Shooting (Women's 10m air pistol)Palak GuliaGold
9Tennis (Mixed doubles)Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale Gold
10Squash (Men's team)Team IndiaGold
11Shooting (Men's trap team)Kynan Chenai, Zoravar Singh Sandhu and Prithviraj ToindamanGold
12Athletics (Men's 3000m steeplechase)Avinash SableGold
13Athletics (Men's shot put)Tajinderpal Singh ToorGold
14Athletics (Women's 5000m)Parul ChaudharyGold
15Athletics (Women's javelin throw)Annu RaniGold
16Archery (Mixed team compound)Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Pravin Ojas DeotaleGold
17Athletics (Men's javelin throw)Neeraj ChopraGold
18Athletics (Men's 4x400m relay)Anas Muhammed Yahiya, Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal Variyathodi and Rajesh RameshGold
19Archery (Women's compound team)Jyothi Vennam, Aditi Swami, Parneet KaurGold
20Squash (Mixed doubles)Dipika Pallikal, Harinder Pal SandhuGold
21Archery (Men's compound team)Abhishek Verma, Ojas Deotale and Prathamesh JawkarGold
22Hockey (Men's team)Team IndiaGold
23Archery (Women's compound individual)Jyothi Surekha VennamGold
24Archery (Men's compound individual)Ojas Pravin DeotaleGold
25Kabaddi (Women's kabaddi)Team IndiaGold
26Shooting (Women's 10m air rifle team)Ramita Jindal, Mehuli Ghosh, Ashi ChoukseySilver
27Archery (Men's compound individual)Abhishek VermaSilver
28Bridge (Men's team)Raju Tolani, Ajay Prabhakar Khare, Sumit Mukherjee, Rajeshwar Tiwari, Jaggy Shivdasani and Sandeep ThakralSilver
29Archery (Men's recurve team)Atanu Das, Dhiraj Bommadevara and Tushar ShelkeSilver
30Squash (Men's singles)Saurav GhosalSilver
31Athletics (Men's javelin throw)Kishore JenaSilver
32Athletics (Women's 4x400m relay)Vithya Ramraj, Aishwarya Mishra, Prachi and Subha Venkatesan Silver
33Athletics (Men's 5000m)Avinash SableSilver
34Athletics (Women's 800m)Harmilan BainsSilver
35Boxing (Women's 75kg)Lovlina BorgohainSilver
36Athletics (Men's decathlon)Tejaswin ShankarSilver
37Athletics (Men's 800m)Mohammed AfsalSilver
38Athletics (Mixed 4x400m relay)Muhammed Ajmal, Rajesh Ramesh, Vithya Ramraj, Subha VenkatesanSilver
39Athletics (Women's long jump)Ancy SojanSilver
40Athletics (Women's 3000m steeplechase)Parul ChaudharySilver
41Badminton (Men's team)Team IndiaSilver
42Athletics (Women's 100m hurdles)Jyothi YarrajiSilver
43Athletics (Men's long jump)Murali SreeshankarSilver
44Athletics (Men's 1500m)Ajay Kumar SarojSilver
45Athletics (Women's 1500m)Harmilan BainsSilver
46Shooting (Women's trap team)Team IndiaSilver
47Golf (Women's golf)Aditi AshokSilver
48Athletics (Men's 10,000m)Karthik KumarSilver
49Shooting (Mixed team 10m air pistol)Divya TS and Sarabjot SinghSilver
50Shooting (Men's 50m rifle 3 positions)Aishwary Pratap Singh TomarSilver
51Shooting (Women's 10m air pistol)Esha SinghSilver
52Tennis (Men's doubles)Ramkumar Ramanathan, Saketh MyneniSilver
53Shooting (Women's 10m air pistol team)Esha Singh, Palak Gulia and Divya TSSilver
54Wushu (Women's 60kg sanda)Naorem Roshibina DeviSilver
55Shooting (Men's skeet)Anantjeet Singh NarukaSilver
56Shooting (Women's 25m pistol)Esha SinghSilver
57Shooting (Women's 50m rifle 3 positions team)Sift Kaur Samra, Ashi Chouksey, Manini KaushikSilver
58Sailing (Girl's Dinghy - ILCA4)Neha ThakurSilver
59Rowing (Men's eight)Team IndiaSilver
60Rowing (Men's lightweight double sculls)Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind SinghSilver
61Rowing (Men's pair)Babu Lal Yadav and Lekh RamBronze
62Shooting (Women's 10m air rifle)Ramita JindalBronze
63Rowing (Men's four)Ashish, Bheem Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Punit KumarBronze
64Rowing (Men's quadruple)Satnam Singh, Parminder Singh, Jakar Khan, Sukhmeet SinghBronze
65Shooting (Men's 10m air rifle)Aishwary Pratap Singh TomarBronze
66Shooting (Men's 25m rapid file pistol team)Vijayveer Sidhu, Adarsh Singh, Anish BhanwalaBronze
67Sailing (Men's Windsurfer - RS:X)Eabad AliBronze
68Shooting (Women's 50m rifle 3 positions)Ashi ChoukseyBronze
69Shooting (Men's skeet team)Anant Jeet Singh Naruka, Angad Vir Singh Bajwa, Gurjoat Singh KhanguraBronze
70Sailing (Men's dinghy ICLA7)Vishnu SaravananBronze
71Equestrian (Individual dressage)Anush AgarwallaBronze
72Squash (Women's team)Team IndiaBronze
73Athletics (Women's shot put)Kiran BaliyanBronze
74Athletics (Men's 10,000m)Gulveer SinghBronze
75Shooting (Men's trap)Kynan ChenaiBronze
76Boxing (Women's 50kg)Nikhat ZareenBronze
77Athletics (Men's 1500m)Jinson JohnsonBronze
78Athletics (Women's heptathlon)Nandini AgasaraBronze
79Athletics (Women's discus throw)Seema PuniaBronze
80Roller skating (Women's speed skating 3000m relay)Aarathy Kasthuri Raj, Heeral Sadhu, Sanjana Bathula, Karthika JagadeeswaranBronze
81Roller skating (Men's speed skating 3000m relay)Aryanpal Ghuman, Anandkumar Velkumar, Siddhant Kamble, VikramIngaleBronze
82Table tennis (Women's doubles) Ayhika Mukherjee and Sutirtha MukherjeeBronze
83Athletics (Women's 3000m steeplechas)Priti LambaBronze
84Canoe Sprint (Men's canoe double 1000m)Arjun Singh, Salam Sunil SinghBronze
85Boxing (Women's 54kg)Preeti PawarBronze
86Athletics (Women's 400m hurdles)Vithya RamrajBronze
87Athletics (Men's triple jump)Praveen ChithravelBronze
88Boxing (Men's +92kg)Narender BerwalBronze
89Athletics (Mixed team race walk)Ram Baboo, Manju RaniBronze
90Squash (Mixed team)Abhay Singh, Anahat SinghBronze
91Boxing (Women's 57kg)Parveen HoodaBronze
92Wrestling (Greco-Roman 87kg)Sunil KumarBronze
93Wrestling (Women's 53kg)Antim PanghalBronze
94Archery (Women's recurve team)Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur, Simranjeet KaurBronze
95Badminton (Men's singles)HS PrannoyBronze
96Sepaktakraw (Women's regu)Priya Devi Elangbam, Bi Devi Elangbam, Khushboo, Chaoba Devi Oinam and Maipak Devi AyekpamBronze
97Wrestling (Women's 62kg)Sonam MalikBronze
98Wrestling (Women's 76kg)Kiran BishnoiBronze
99Wrestling (Men's freestyle 57kg)Aman SehrawatBronze
100Archery (Women's compound individual)Aditi SwamiBronze

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 07 Oct 2023, 10:04 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.