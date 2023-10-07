Asian Games 2023: India's medal tally reaches historic 100; Check complete list of winners' here
- Here's the list of medals achieved by India at Asian Games 2023.
India reached an unprecedented milestone of 100 medals at the ongoing Asian Games 2023. This is the first time in the history, India has achieved this remarkable feat. This achievement came after Indian women's kabaddi team clinched the gold medal in the women's team kabaddi event at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou on 7 October.
India currently stands in fourth place in the medal tally with a total of 100 medals with 25 Gold, 35 silver, 40 bronze medals.
Prime Minister Modi congratulated the athletes and called it a momentous achievement for India at the Asian Games. In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, “A momentous achievement for India at the Asian Games! The people of India are thrilled that we have reached a remarkable milestone of 100 medals. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to our phenomenal athletes whose efforts have led to this historic milestone for India. Every awe-inspiring performance has made history and filled our hearts with pride. I look forward to hosting our Asian Games contingent on the 10th and interacting with our athletes."
In a post on X, SAI Media also wrote, “AND THAT IS MEDAL 100 for India!!! HISTORY IS MADE AS INDIA GETS ITS 100 MEDAL AT THE ASIAN GAMES 2022! This is a testament to the power of dreams, dedication, and teamwork of our athletes involved in the achievement of #TEAMINDIA! Let this achievement inspire generations to come - showing that with hard work and passion, anything is possible!"
India's ace archer, Jyothi Surekha Vennam, who won three gold medals in the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou expressed confidence and said that India will win more medals after clinching a landmark 100 medals.
While speaking to news agency ANI, Vennam said, “I am very happy; this time India did great; there are more medals to come. I congratulate all the athletes who won the medal and those who lost. I would like to wish them all the best for next time. I would thank the government of India; without them, this would not have been possible."
|No
|Sport
|Name
|Medal
|1
|Shooting (Men's 10m air rifle team)
|Divyansh Singh Panwar, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Rudrankksh Patil
|Gold
|2
|Cricket (Women's T20 cricket)
|Women's T20 cricket
|Gold
|3
|Equestrian (Team dressage)
|Divyakriti Singh astride Adrenalin Firfod, Hriday Vipul Chhed (Chemxpro Emerald), Anush Agarwalla (Etro)
|Gold
|4
|Shooting (Women's 25m pistol team)
|Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh and Rhythm Sangwan
|Gold
|5
|Shooting (Women's 50m rifle 3 positions)
|Sift Samra
|Gold
|6
|Shooting (Men's 10m air pistol team)
|Sarabjot Singh, Shiva Narwal, and Arjun Singh Cheema
|Gold
|7
|Shooting (Men's 50m rifle 3 positions team)
|Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Swapnil Kusale and Akhil Sheoran
|Gold
|8
|Shooting (Women's 10m air pistol)
|Palak Gulia
|Gold
|9
|Tennis (Mixed doubles)
|Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale
|Gold
|10
|Squash (Men's team)
|Team India
|Gold
|11
|Shooting (Men's trap team)
|Kynan Chenai, Zoravar Singh Sandhu and Prithviraj Toindaman
|Gold
|12
|Athletics (Men's 3000m steeplechase)
|Avinash Sable
|Gold
|13
|Athletics (Men's shot put)
|Tajinderpal Singh Toor
|Gold
|14
|Athletics (Women's 5000m)
|Parul Chaudhary
|Gold
|15
|Athletics (Women's javelin throw)
|Annu Rani
|Gold
|16
|Archery (Mixed team compound)
|Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Pravin Ojas Deotale
|Gold
|17
|Athletics (Men's javelin throw)
|Neeraj Chopra
|Gold
|18
|Athletics (Men's 4x400m relay)
|Anas Muhammed Yahiya, Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal Variyathodi and Rajesh Ramesh
|Gold
|19
|Archery (Women's compound team)
|Jyothi Vennam, Aditi Swami, Parneet Kaur
|Gold
|20
|Squash (Mixed doubles)
|Dipika Pallikal, Harinder Pal Sandhu
|Gold
|21
|Archery (Men's compound team)
|Abhishek Verma, Ojas Deotale and Prathamesh Jawkar
|Gold
|22
|Hockey (Men's team)
|Team India
|Gold
|23
|Archery (Women's compound individual)
|Jyothi Surekha Vennam
|Gold
|24
|Archery (Men's compound individual)
|Ojas Pravin Deotale
|Gold
|25
|Kabaddi (Women's kabaddi)
|Team India
|Gold
|26
|Shooting (Women's 10m air rifle team)
|Ramita Jindal, Mehuli Ghosh, Ashi Chouksey
|Silver
|27
|Archery (Men's compound individual)
|Abhishek Verma
|Silver
|28
|Bridge (Men's team)
|Raju Tolani, Ajay Prabhakar Khare, Sumit Mukherjee, Rajeshwar Tiwari, Jaggy Shivdasani and Sandeep Thakral
|Silver
|29
|Archery (Men's recurve team)
|Atanu Das, Dhiraj Bommadevara and Tushar Shelke
|Silver
|30
|Squash (Men's singles)
|Saurav Ghosal
|Silver
|31
|Athletics (Men's javelin throw)
|Kishore Jena
|Silver
|32
|Athletics (Women's 4x400m relay)
|Vithya Ramraj, Aishwarya Mishra, Prachi and Subha Venkatesan
|Silver
|33
|Athletics (Men's 5000m)
|Avinash Sable
|Silver
|34
|Athletics (Women's 800m)
|Harmilan Bains
|Silver
|35
|Boxing (Women's 75kg)
|Lovlina Borgohain
|Silver
|36
|Athletics (Men's decathlon)
|Tejaswin Shankar
|Silver
|37
|Athletics (Men's 800m)
|Mohammed Afsal
|Silver
|38
|Athletics (Mixed 4x400m relay)
|Muhammed Ajmal, Rajesh Ramesh, Vithya Ramraj, Subha Venkatesan
|Silver
|39
|Athletics (Women's long jump)
|Ancy Sojan
|Silver
|40
|Athletics (Women's 3000m steeplechase)
|Parul Chaudhary
|Silver
|41
|Badminton (Men's team)
|Team India
|Silver
|42
|Athletics (Women's 100m hurdles)
|Jyothi Yarraji
|Silver
|43
|Athletics (Men's long jump)
|Murali Sreeshankar
|Silver
|44
|Athletics (Men's 1500m)
|Ajay Kumar Saroj
|Silver
|45
|Athletics (Women's 1500m)
|Harmilan Bains
|Silver
|46
|Shooting (Women's trap team)
|Team India
|Silver
|47
|Golf (Women's golf)
|Aditi Ashok
|Silver
|48
|Athletics (Men's 10,000m)
|Karthik Kumar
|Silver
|49
|Shooting (Mixed team 10m air pistol)
|Divya TS and Sarabjot Singh
|Silver
|50
|Shooting (Men's 50m rifle 3 positions)
|Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar
|Silver
|51
|Shooting (Women's 10m air pistol)
|Esha Singh
|Silver
|52
|Tennis (Men's doubles)
|Ramkumar Ramanathan, Saketh Myneni
|Silver
|53
|Shooting (Women's 10m air pistol team)
|Esha Singh, Palak Gulia and Divya TS
|Silver
|54
|Wushu (Women's 60kg sanda)
|Naorem Roshibina Devi
|Silver
|55
|Shooting (Men's skeet)
|Anantjeet Singh Naruka
|Silver
|56
|Shooting (Women's 25m pistol)
|Esha Singh
|Silver
|57
|Shooting (Women's 50m rifle 3 positions team)
|Sift Kaur Samra, Ashi Chouksey, Manini Kaushik
|Silver
|58
|Sailing (Girl's Dinghy - ILCA4)
|Neha Thakur
|Silver
|59
|Rowing (Men's eight)
|Team India
|Silver
|60
|Rowing (Men's lightweight double sculls)
|Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh
|Silver
|61
|Rowing (Men's pair)
|Babu Lal Yadav and Lekh Ram
|Bronze
|62
|Shooting (Women's 10m air rifle)
|Ramita Jindal
|Bronze
|63
|Rowing (Men's four)
|Ashish, Bheem Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Punit Kumar
|Bronze
|64
|Rowing (Men's quadruple)
|Satnam Singh, Parminder Singh, Jakar Khan, Sukhmeet Singh
|Bronze
|65
|Shooting (Men's 10m air rifle)
|Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar
|Bronze
|66
|Shooting (Men's 25m rapid file pistol team)
|Vijayveer Sidhu, Adarsh Singh, Anish Bhanwala
|Bronze
|67
|Sailing (Men's Windsurfer - RS:X)
|Eabad Ali
|Bronze
|68
|Shooting (Women's 50m rifle 3 positions)
|Ashi Chouksey
|Bronze
|69
|Shooting (Men's skeet team)
|Anant Jeet Singh Naruka, Angad Vir Singh Bajwa, Gurjoat Singh Khangura
|Bronze
|70
|Sailing (Men's dinghy ICLA7)
|Vishnu Saravanan
|Bronze
|71
|Equestrian (Individual dressage)
|Anush Agarwalla
|Bronze
|72
|Squash (Women's team)
|Team India
|Bronze
|73
|Athletics (Women's shot put)
|Kiran Baliyan
|Bronze
|74
|Athletics (Men's 10,000m)
|Gulveer Singh
|Bronze
|75
|Shooting (Men's trap)
|Kynan Chenai
|Bronze
|76
|Boxing (Women's 50kg)
|Nikhat Zareen
|Bronze
|77
|Athletics (Men's 1500m)
|Jinson Johnson
|Bronze
|78
|Athletics (Women's heptathlon)
|Nandini Agasara
|Bronze
|79
|Athletics (Women's discus throw)
|Seema Punia
|Bronze
|80
|Roller skating (Women's speed skating 3000m relay)
|Aarathy Kasthuri Raj, Heeral Sadhu, Sanjana Bathula, Karthika Jagadeeswaran
|Bronze
|81
|Roller skating (Men's speed skating 3000m relay)
|Aryanpal Ghuman, Anandkumar Velkumar, Siddhant Kamble, VikramIngale
|Bronze
|82
|Table tennis (Women's doubles)
|Ayhika Mukherjee and Sutirtha Mukherjee
|Bronze
|83
|Athletics (Women's 3000m steeplechas)
|Priti Lamba
|Bronze
|84
|Canoe Sprint (Men's canoe double 1000m)
|Arjun Singh, Salam Sunil Singh
|Bronze
|85
|Boxing (Women's 54kg)
|Preeti Pawar
|Bronze
|86
|Athletics (Women's 400m hurdles)
|Vithya Ramraj
|Bronze
|87
|Athletics (Men's triple jump)
|Praveen Chithravel
|Bronze
|88
|Boxing (Men's +92kg)
|Narender Berwal
|Bronze
|89
|Athletics (Mixed team race walk)
|Ram Baboo, Manju Rani
|Bronze
|90
|Squash (Mixed team)
|Abhay Singh, Anahat Singh
|Bronze
|91
|Boxing (Women's 57kg)
|Parveen Hooda
|Bronze
|92
|Wrestling (Greco-Roman 87kg)
|Sunil Kumar
|Bronze
|93
|Wrestling (Women's 53kg)
|Antim Panghal
|Bronze
|94
|Archery (Women's recurve team)
|Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur, Simranjeet Kaur
|Bronze
|95
|Badminton (Men's singles)
|HS Prannoy
|Bronze
|96
|Sepaktakraw (Women's regu)
|Priya Devi Elangbam, Bi Devi Elangbam, Khushboo, Chaoba Devi Oinam and Maipak Devi Ayekpam
|Bronze
|97
|Wrestling (Women's 62kg)
|Sonam Malik
|Bronze
|98
|Wrestling (Women's 76kg)
|Kiran Bishnoi
|Bronze
|99
|Wrestling (Men's freestyle 57kg)
|Aman Sehrawat
|Bronze
|100
|Archery (Women's compound individual)
|Aditi Swami
|Bronze
