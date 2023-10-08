Asian Games 2023 LIVE Updates: Today is the concluding of the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou. Two Paris 2024 quotas (in duet and team) will be obtained by NOCs and athletes in artistic swimming, while three gold medals are up for grabs on the final day, with the event ending with a Closing Ceremony in the evening.
The Indian delegation wrapped their 19th Asian Games journey with an arbitrary number that will go down in Indian sporting history, finishing the continental meet with the largest-ever medal haul after 20 days of intense, glory-filled competition. The Indian contingent bagged a record 107 medals - 28 gold, 38 silver and 41 bronze - in Hangzhou, surpassing their previous best, set at 2018 Jakarta.
Asian Games 2023 medal tally. Total: 107
Gold: 28
Silver: 38
Bronze: 41
Asian Games 2023 LIVE Updates: South Korea beat Japan to take gold at Asian Games
South Korea’s men defeated Japan 2-1 to take soccer gold at the Asian Games on Saturday and also collected the much bigger prize of military exemption.
All male gold-medal winners at the Games are, by South Korean law, granted exemptions from the 18 to 21 months of military that all able-bodied men must start by the time they turn 28. Instead, Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Lee Kang-in along with 21 other players in the roster will only be required to do 544 hours of community service.
It is the third successive triumph in the tournament for South Korea after winning gold in 2014 and 2018, when English Premier League star Son Heung-min and Bayern Munich defender Kim Min-jae were triumphant.
Asian Games 2023 LIVE Updates: ‘Have to find in myself what I can do’: Neeraj Chopra on winning gold at Asian Games
Olympics and Asian Games gold medallist Neeraj Chopra on Saturday admitted that he really wanted to breach the 90m mark this season and he has to find his full potential. After clinching a gold medal at the 19th Asian Games, Neeraj believes he hasn't reached his full potential and, as he prepares for the 2024 Paris Olympics, has set his eyes on not only breaking the 90-meter barrier but also establishing it as the new standard.
During a virtual interaction, he said, “This season, somewhere in terms of distance, I felt slightly bad, I had injuries through the season. I wanted to end the 90m question this season, sorry I was not able to."
"So I have to find in myself what I can do, what mindset I can make that I can achieve my potential because I feel I am still a lot away from that," he added.
Asian Games 2023 LIVE Updates: Asian Games 2023 medal events on Day 15 schedule
Artistic swimming
07:30AM IST– Team free routine
Karate
Session begins at 6:00 am IST
Followed by – Men's team kata, Women's kumite -50kg
Asian Games 2023 LIVE: India concluded the show with 107 medals
Asian Games 2023 LIVE Updates: Team India concluded its Asian Games performance with 107 medals. The team ended on fourth position.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!