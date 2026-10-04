Asian Games 2026: Indian Hockey player Rajkumar Pals family rejoices after team clinches gold

Ghazipur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 4 (ANI): After the historic victory of the Indian Men's Hockey Team in the Asian Games 2026 in Japan, celebrations erupted at the Indian hockey player Rajkumar Pal's home.

India has defeated Malaysia 5-1 in the Men's Hockey Final at the Asian Games to clinch gold.

Pal’s mother, Manraji Devi, expressed her happiness over the victory and extended heartfelt wishes to the team on their splendid performance.

She said, "It feels very good. Many congratulations and best wishes. Their team was very strong, and they performed really well. They worked hard, and God ensures that hard work never goes in vain. We are extremely happy."

She added that Pal couldn't play in the Finals, as he got injured and went to Colombia for treatment.

"I spoke to him in the morning. He said, 'Mother, I watched the match today. You are observing the Jitiya Maiya fast, and by Goddess Maiya's grace and blessings, the team played well and won'," she said.

Pal's Sister-in-law Neelam Pal said that the Indian hockey player would have shown an extraordinary performance if he had played in today's match, adding that nothing is superior to the pride that the Men's Hockey Team has brought to India.

"Bringing a gold medal for India is the biggest achievement, and there is no greater joy than this. It is a very big moment, and back-to-back gold medals have come. No matter how much we thank them, it isn't enough. It is a matter of immense happiness and pride, and there is an atmosphere of great joy all around," she said.

"If he had played, there would have been even more joy and another great performance. He would have showcased his unique performance, and there would have been even more to celebrate. But India won, played well, and won the gold medal. Nothing can be bigger or more joyous than this; it is a moment of great pride and happiness for all of us," she added.

Rajkumar Pal, a midfielder from Karampur, Uttar Pradesh, made his international debut in 2020 and was part of the Indian Men's Hockey Team that clinched a historic back-to-back bronze medal at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Rajkumar has also contributed to India's success at the Asian Champions Trophy, including the gold-medal-winning campaign in 2024. He produced a memorable performance during the 2024 tournament in China, scoring a hat-trick against Malaysia. He was also part of the team that won the 2025 Asia Cup in Rajgir, Bihar.

The Indian men's hockey team clinched the gold medal at the 2026 Asian Games after defeating Malaysia 5-1 in the final on Saturday, securing back-to-back gold medals at the continental event.

India's men's hockey team created history by defending its Asian Games gold medal for the first time, securing consecutive titles in 2022 and 2026. The triumph also marked India's fifth men's hockey gold at the Asian Games, following its previous victories in 1966, 1998, 2014 and 2022.

With this achievement, hockey became the third Indian team sport, after kabaddi and cricket, to register a double-gold podium finish at the continental event.

India's men's hockey team created history by defending its Asian Games gold medal for the first time, securing consecutive titles in 2022 and 2026. The triumph also marked India's fifth men's hockey gold at the Asian Games, following its previous victories in 1966, 1998, 2014 and 2022.