Asian Games 2026: Manika Batra urges PM Modi, Sports min to intervene after her exclusion, questions selection rules

India's top-ranked table tennis player Manika Batra, 31, has raised concerns over her exclusion from the main squad for the 2026 Asian Games, saying she was disappointed by the selection process and urging greater transparency from the authorities. She appealed to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, and the Indian Olympic Association to examine the matter.

Batra was included among the reserve players after the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) announced its 10-member squad for the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games on Thursday.

What did Manika Batra say? Responding to the decision a day later, Batra took to X to express her frustration, writing, "My non-selection for the Asian Games 2026 squad is deeply disheartening, with no specific reason communicated."

She further questioned the consistency of the selection criteria, stating, “Questions arise on consistency, as different thresholds and considerations were applied in the previous selection cycle compared to my case. If the same rules are meant to apply as in the last Asian Games selection.”

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"I have sought clarity on the process and respectfully request the Hon'ble Prime Minister, Hon'ble Sports Minister and Indian Olympic Association to look into the matter and ensure transparency and fair application of selection norms," Batra added.

The Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) selected the Asian Games squad using a formula that gave 50 per cent weightage to national rankings, 40 per cent to world rankings, and the remaining 10 per cent to the discretion of the selection committee, according to ANI.

Although Batra is India's second-highest-ranked women's singles player on the international circuit, she was left out of the main squad, primarily because her limited participation in domestic events affected her national ranking.

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Sreeja Akula, India's highest-ranked female table tennis player and the world No. 45, will captain the women's team.

The squad also features Yashaswini Ghorpade, Diya Chitale, Sutirtha Mukherjee, and Syndrela Das, while Swastika Ghosh and Batra have been included among the reserve players.

The men's squad will be led by G Sathiyan and includes Harmeet Desai, Manav Thakkar, Manush Shah, and Payas Jain. Ankur Bhattacharjee and Ronit Bhanja have been named as reserve players.

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Batra, one of India's most accomplished table tennis athletes, was instrumental in the country's landmark success at the Asian Games. She partnered with Sharath Kamal to win a bronze medal in the mixed doubles event at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta.

Asian Games 2026: India Table Tennis Squad Men: G Sathiyan, Harmeet Desai, Manav Thakkar, Manush Shah, Payas Jain.

Women: Sreeja Akula, Yashaswini Ghorpade, Diya Chitale, Sutirtha Mukherjee, Syndrela Das.

Reserves: Ankur Bhattacharjee and Ronit Bhanja (men); Swastika Ghosh and Manika Batra (women).

India's other table tennis achievements at the Asian Games consist of a bronze medal in the men's team event in 2018 and a women's doubles bronze won by Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee at the Hangzhou 2023 Games.