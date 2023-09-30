comScore
Asian Games: India bag gold with 2-1 win over Pakistan in men's squash

 Livemint

In a tightly contested match, the winner was decided after Indian team's Abhay Singh outperformed his Pakistani opponent in the final round.

The 19th Asian Games in underway in Hangzhou, China (AP)Premium
The 19th Asian Games in underway in Hangzhou, China (AP)

The Indian contingent for the Asian Games 2023 in China's Hangzhou has added another gold to their tally, as they defeated Pakistan in the men's squash team event on September 30.

The 2-1 victory came after an intense back-and-forth game, whose outcome was decided only in the final round. In the end, Indian team's Abhai Singh succeeded in outperforming his Pakistani opponent Zaman Noor to bag the top title.

Singh won the final round match with 3 points, as against 2 scored by Noor. The overall score of the last round was as follows: 11-7, 9-11, 8-11, 11-9, 12-10.

This is the 10th gold won by the India in the coveted tournament so far. The country has also bagged 13 silver and 13 bronze, taking the overall medals tally to 36.

Earlier in the day, the country had bagged its ninth gold after Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale won the final in tennis mixed doubles.

India currently ranks on the fourth spot in terms of the medals bagged so far in the Asian Games. While the country is ahead of Uzbekistan, Thailand, Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong and North Korea, it is trailing behind the top 3 – China, Japan and South Korea.

China sits at the top, with a total of 206 medals, including 107 gold, 66 silver and 33 bronze. Japan, is a distant second, has won 102 medals so far, which includes 28 gold, 36 silver and 38 bronze.

Updated: 30 Sep 2023, 04:05 PM IST
