Asian Games: ‘World's 2nd largest economy can't even..’ Netizens slam China as Neeraj Chopra's 1st throw goes unmeasured
Chinese officials accused of cheating and targeting Indian athletes. India's champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra clinched gold medal with a season-best throw of 88.88m.
The track and field competition at the 19th Asian Games taking place in China's Hangzhou was marred by another controversy on 4 October when officials failed to record a "good" first throw made by Olympic and world champion Neeraj Chopra. However, despite the controversy, India's champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra clinched a gold medal with a season-best throw of 88.88m.