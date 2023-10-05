The track and field competition at the 19th Asian Games taking place in China's Hangzhou was marred by another controversy on 4 October when officials failed to record a "good" first throw made by Olympic and world champion Neeraj Chopra. However, despite the controversy, India's champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra clinched a gold medal with a season-best throw of 88.88m. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During the match, Chopra's first attempt was not measured due to technical issue. This prompted legendary athlete Anju Bobby George to accuse the Chinese officials of "trying to cheat" and "deliberately targeting the Indians". As per reports, Chopra had comfortably cleared the 85m mark but to his surprise, the effort was not recorded by the officials.

Asian Games 2023 LIVE Updates Speaking on the controversy, Chopra said, “I don't know why they did not measure my first throw. Just after me, the second and third competitors had their throws and their distance were measured. I kept on asking what happened to my first throw." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Senior vice president of the Athletics Federation of India (AFI), Anju Bobby George also accused the Chinese officials of deliberately targeting the Indians. "They are trying to cheat us and trying to disturb our athletes. Neeraj's first throw was very good and it was a kind of disturbance. We called Neeraj to protest there itself. Jena's throw was also called foul when he was one foot behind the line," the legendary long jumper alleged. She even alleged that winning in China is difficult as their officials are always up for some "mischief" and disturb the athletes. "Winning in China is very difficult so though we are the best runners, throwers, jumper they will do all such mischief and disturb our athletes."

The controversy also fumed Netizens and accused China of cheating. One user wrote, “#NeerajChopra showing once again why he's different. If this incident had happened to any1 else, could've derailed their campaign. They would have felt victimized or felt like things were unfair. Not #Neeraj As someone said, only time he protested today was for Kishore"

Another user wrote, “Cheap Chinese products. World's 2nd economy China can't even measure javelin distance of Neeraj Chopra at Asian games 2022" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

One user said, “Sasta #Chinese equipment unable to measure #NeerajChopra 's throw or is it a conscious conspiracy to spoil his concentration ??"

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!