Indian para-athletes created history on October 28 as they clinched their 100th medal at the 4th Asian Para Games in China's Hangzhou, reported ANI. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the para-athletes, highlighting their dedication and talent, which serves as an inspiration to the nation. In a post on Social media platform X, he said, "100 MEDALS at the Asian Para Games! A moment of unparalleled joy. This success is a result of the sheer talent, hard work, and determination of our athletes….They serve as a reminder that nothing is impossible for our youth." He also expressed immense pride and appreciation for the athletes, coaches and support system. Dilip Mahadu Gavit secured gold medal in the Men's 400m T47 event, bringing medal tally to 100 by completing the race in 49.48 seconds. This achievement marks India's most successful Para Asian Games campaign to date, with a current tally of 26 golds, 29 silvers and 45 bronzes. Also read: Asian Para Games 2023 medals tally: Full list of winners from India

The current medal tally surpasses India's previous record of 72 medals achieved at the 2018 Para Games in Jakarta which included 15 golds, 24 silvers, and 33 bronzes.

On the final day of the games, in addition to Gavit's gold medal, Rowers Anita and Narayana Konganapalle secured a silver medal in PR3 Mixed Doubles Sculls. On the previous day, Suyansh Narayan Jadhav clinched India's first gold medal in swimming in the Men's 50m Butterfly-S7 category, while Solairaj Dharmaraj set a new Asian and Games record in the Men's Long Jump T64.

On the preceding day, India collected a total of 17 medals which included 7 gold, 6 silver, and 4 bronze medals.

Earlier, on October 26 when India's medal tally crossed 80, PM Modi tweeted, “Congratulations to our Para Shooter @sid6666 for the dazzling performance in Mixed 50m Rifles Prone SH-1 event! This Gold is a testament to his precision, focus, exceptional talent and relentless spirit. India is elated."

(With inputs from ANI)

