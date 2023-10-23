Athlete Prachi Yadav on 23 October clinched a silver medal in canoeing in the women's VL2 Final and opened India's account in the ongoing 4th Asian Games at Hangzhou. Prachi secured a silver medal finish by clocking 1:03.47s while Irodakhon claimed the gold medal with a timing of 1:02.125s. Japan's Saki Komatsu walked away with a bronze medal with a timing of 1:11.635s. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

By winning the first medal at the Asian Para Games, Prime Minister Modi said that she "etches her name in the history of Indian sports."

In a post on X, the Prime Minister wrote, "Prachi Yadav etches her name in the history of Indian sports by securing the first medal at the Asian Para Games. Congratulations to ItzPrachi_ on winning the remarkable Silver medal win in the Para Canoeing Women's VL2 final. Her incredible performance has made the entire nation proud."

Union Minister Smriti Irani also congratulates Prachi for her win and said that her win demonstrated that willpower has no limitations.

Taking to X, the Union Minister said,

Nari Shakti sets the winning tone & brings home the 1st medal for India!! Congratulations to @ItzPrachi_, the unstoppable para-canoeist, for winning at the #AsianParaGames2022. Paddling through challenges, she's proven that determination knows no bounds. India is proud of you!"

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said that he is delighted to see Nari Shakti of India win home the first medal for the country at the Games. Applauding her commitment, tireless dedication, and remarkable consistency, the Union Minister said that the entire nation is proud once again.

Meanwhile, India won all the three medals in men's club throw F51 event with Pranav Soorma winning the gold on the opening day of athletics competition at the Hangzhou Asian Para Games. The 29-year-old Soorma broke the Asian Para Games record with an effort of 30.01m to clinch the gold while Dharambir (28.76m) and Amit Kumar (26.93m) were second and third respectively. There were only four competitors in the event with Saudi Arabia's Radhi Ali Alharthi finishing last with a throw of 23.77m.

Three Indians also finished 1-2-3 in the men's high jump T63 category but only gold and silver were awarded under Asian Paralympic Committee (APC) rules. The three Indians were the only competitors in the event and under APC's 'minus one rule', Shailesh Kumar won the gold with an Asian Para Games record jump of 1.82m while Mariyappan Thangavelu (1.80m) took the silver.

The 23-year-old Kumar had won a silver in the World Para Athletics Championships earlier this year while Thangavelu was fourth. Both have qualified for next year's Paris Paralympics. In T63 classification, athletes with a single leg above the knee amputation compete with a prosthesis.

Nishad Kumar won India's third gold of the day in men's high jump T47 class as he cleared a height of 2.02m while compatriot Ram Pal took the bronze with an effort of 1.94m. The T47 classification is meant for athletes with a below elbow or wrist amputation or impairment. Monu Ghangas won the bronze medal in men's shot put F11 event with an effort of 12.33m. In women's canoe VL2 event, Prachi Yadav won a silver with a time of 1:03.147.

(With inputs from agencies)

