Aston Villa vs Chelsea: Who will win Premier League clash? AI predictions, expected lineups, live streaming and more

Aston Villa will face Chelsea in the Premier League on Wednesday (March 4). The match will be played at Villa Park in Birmingham, England.

Aston Villa come into this clash looking to bounce back and strengthen their push for European spots, having shown strong home form at Villa Park under Unai Emery despite recent inconsistencies. Chelsea, meanwhile, aim to end a winless run in the league and climb back into the Champions League qualification race, relying on their attacking talent amid a tough patch.

Aston Villa vs Chelsea: Match details Date: Wednesday, March 4

Time: 2:30 PM ET in the US / 1:00 AM IST (March 5) in India

Venue: Villa Park, Birmingham.

Referee: Jarred Gillett

VAR: James Bell

Aston Villa vs Chelsea: Live streaming details Fans in the United States can watch the match on USA Network, NBC Sports platforms, or streaming services like Peacock.

Fans in India can watch the Aston Villa vs Chelsea match live on the Star Sports network or JioHotstar app.

Aston Villa vs Chelsea: AI Predictions Grok: “This Premier League showdown at Villa Park could be a tight battle, with Aston Villa's strong home record and Emery's tactical edge clashing against Chelsea's individual quality and need for points. Both sides have shown vulnerability lately, so expect a gritty affair with chances on the counter. Chelsea to nick it 2-1 thanks to their attacking depth and desperation for a win.”

ChatGPT: "Aston Villa have the home advantage and motivation to reignite their season, but Chelsea's squad talent could shine through if they perform. Recent form suggests a draw is likely in a competitive match. A high-stakes, intense situation is predicted."

Aston Villa vs Chelsea: Team news Aston Villa: John McGinn is nearing a return but likely misses this one after a long absence. Several players remain sidelined or doubtful, but the squad has depth at home following recent performances.

Chelsea: Pedro Neto is suspended after recent red card issues. Marc Cucurella, Estevao, Jamie Gittens, and Levi Colwill are out with injuries. Cole Palmer is fit, but the team has multiple absentees impacting defense and attack.

Aston Villa vs Chelsea: Predicted lineups Aston Villa expected lineup: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Torres, Maatsen, Luiz, Onana, Buendia, Rogers, Sancho, Abraham.

Chelsea expected lineup: Sanchez, James, Chalobah, Fofana, Hato, Caicedo, Santos, Palmer, Fernandez, Garnacho, Pedro.

Aston Villa vs Chelsea: Head-to-head details Matches won by Aston Villa: 59

Matches won by Chelsea: 69