Aston Villa vs Newcastle United: Why is Alexander Isak not playing for Magpies in Premier League clash?

Newcastle United began their 2025-26 Premier League campaign against Aston Villa at Villa Park on Saturday. However, their star striker, Alexander Isak, was notably absent from the matchday squad. The Swedish forward’s absence raised eyebrows among fans, given his significant role in the team’s recent success.

Alexander Isak's performance for Newcastle United Alexander Isak has been an important part of Newcastle United’s attack since joining from Real Sociedad in 2022. With an impressive tally of 62 goals and 11 assists for the Magpies, Isak has proven his worth as a remarkable finisher.

His defining moment came when he scored the decisive goal against Liverpool in the League Cup final, securing Newcastle’s first silverware in over seven decades. In the previous season, he contributed 27 goals and six assists across all competitions.

Transfer speculation sparks tension Despite his importance to the team, Isak’s absence from the Aston Villa clash stems from a reported fallout with manager Eddie Howe. The root of the issue lies in heavy transfer interest from reigning Premier League champions Liverpool.

This speculation has created friction between Isak and Howe, disrupting the manager’s plans for the 2025-26 season. According to reports, the uncertainty surrounding Isak’s future at Newcastle led to a breakdown in communication between the player and the coaching staff.

Pre-Season rift and exclusion The tension escalated during pre-season, with Alexander Isak opting to train separately from the Newcastle squad. He returned to his former club, Real Sociedad, in Spain for individual training, a move that signaled a growing divide.

Eddie Howe later acknowledged the challenges of reintegrating Isak into the team, stating, “It was not possible to integrate him into the squad.”

This admission highlighted the extent of the rift and confirmed that Isak’s exclusion was a deliberate decision rather than an injury-related absence.

Impact on Newcastle’s campaign Isak’s absence against Aston Villa is a significant blow for Newcastle, who rely heavily on his goal-scoring skills. The decision to leave him out of the matchday squad for the Premier League opener highlights the severity of the situation.

What’s next for Alexander Isak and Newcastle United? As of now, Isak’s future at Newcastle remains uncertain. The fallout with Howe and the transfer speculation suggests that a resolution is needed quickly to avoid further disruption.