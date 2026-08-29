Atherton speaks on why Test matches worldwide finish quickly in WTC era

London [UK], August 29 (ANI): Former England cricketer Michael Atherton has pointed to the reasons that have contributed to Test matches finishing quickly more often during this decade and referred to the advent of T20 cricket and changes in the nature of pitches due to the points-driven ICC World Test Championship (WTC).

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Atherton was speaking on Sky Sports during the second Test between England and Pakistan at Lord's, which is facing delay due to rain. There has been a lot of instances of Test matches getting over within less than four/five days during this decade. Be it in India, where the spin-friendly dust bowls are prominent or Australia or England, where pitches are more bouncy and pacy, this aspect is becoming common and raised some questions about Test match batting and the overall standard of cricket as also the pitches.

Recently, the Australia-Bangladesh Test at Mackay was completed in less than two full days, with Australia winning by margin of over an innings courtesy a ten-wicket haul from Mitchell Starc. During the home Ashes in Australia, the first Test was over in two days, the second in four days before the third one reached the fifth day. England lost the Ashes within a matter of 11 days. The first Test between England and Pakistan at Leeds was also over in three days, with Pakistan losing by an innings margin.

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Over the years, it has become a common trend in India as well that the Test matches get over in less than five days, with Indian batters struggling to play spin, once one of their biggest strengths. During India's whitewash loss to New Zealand at home in 2024, two Test matches were over within three days, while the first Test of India's Test series loss to South Africa at Kolkata was also over within three days.

Speaking about Test matches getting over quickly in the modern era, Atherton said, "Nass (Nasser Hussain, his broadcast partner at Sky Sports) and I played in the 1990s, and the number of games that finished in three days or less was around 7 per cent, and that is now at 20 per cent, so that is a big difference. In the last decade, there have been nine occasions where test matches have finished in two days, and there wasn't a single occasion of a two-day test between 1946 and 2000. So I think the general starting point is that test matches are going quicker."

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Atherton said that the high-risk batting template of T20 cricket has seeped into Tests as well, which has made batting risky. He also named the Decision Review System (DRS), host nations setting up advantageous pitches for WTC points as some of the factors that have led to Test matches finishing in less than five days.

"Now if you ask why, I mean that is the element of debate and then we can discuss whether it is a good or a bad thing or what might change, but if I, if I give off the top of my head four or five things and then we can go into each one: batting is higher risk now because of T20, and if you take more risk you are gonna have a chance of getting out more, so that is speeding up. There is a good crop of fast bowlers around right now."

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"DRS has had an impact I think--umpires, first of all DRS, you know, will show when you are out and then umpires are more likely to give LBWs. I think pitches have become more advantageous since the advent of the World Test Championship. Teams are generally looking to get home advantage more, so whether it's turning pitches in India or seaming pitches in England, generally the pitches have become more bowling-friendly since the advent of the World Test Championship. So there are four or five reasons off the top of my head," he signed off.

In the Lord's Test, England hold a massive 250-plus run lead, having bundled out Pakistan for 110 in response to their first innings score of 290. At the start of the day three, England were 81/3. (ANI)

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