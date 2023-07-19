Ahmedabad likely to bid to host 2026 Commonwealth Games after Australia backs out: Report3 min read 19 Jul 2023, 01:17 PM IST
Ahmedabad city in India is considering bidding to host the 2026 Commonwealth Games after Victoria state in Australia withdrew due to cost overruns. India previously hosted the Games in 2010 and had shown interest in hosting either the 2026 or 2030 edition.
As Australia's Victoria state has withdrawn from hosting the 2026 Commonwealth Games, citing significant cost overruns, Gujarat's Ahmedabad city is likely to bid to host the multi-sport event, a report by Times of India has stated.
