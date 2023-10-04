Asian Games 2023: AFI vice chief accuses Chinese officials of cheating as Neeraj Chopra's first throw goes unmeasured
Senior vice president of the AFI, Anju Bobby George, accused the Chinese officials of deliberately targeting the Indians and alleged that winning in China is difficult as their officials are always up for some 'mischief' and disturb the athletes.
India's champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on 4 October clinched a gold medal with a season-best throw of 88.88m at the 19th Asian Games taking place in China's Hangzhou.
