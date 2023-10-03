Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Sports / Athletics News/  Asian Games 2023: How, when and where to watch Neeraj Kumar's javelin event live on Wednesday

Asian Games 2023: How, when and where to watch Neeraj Kumar's javelin event live on Wednesday

Saurav Mukherjee

  • India's gold medal count is expected to rise on 4 October with Neeraj Chopra taking on field at 4.35 pm (IST) in the men's javelin final event.

Neeraj Kumar

At the ongoing Asian Games 2023 in China's Hangzhou, so far India has fared quite well winning 66 medals -- including 14 gold, 25 silver, and 27 bronze. With 66 medals, India is currently standing in fourth position, behind China, Japan, and South Korea.

India's gold medal count is expected to rise on 4 October with Neeraj Chopra taking on field at 4.35 pm (IST) in the men's javelin final event.

In 2023, the defending champion has been in tremendous form and won the two Diamond Leagues ahead of finishing in the competition final. He also bagged the gold to become the third javelin thrower globally to have both Olympic and world championship medals.

ALSO READ: Asian Games 2023 LIVE Updates

Apart from Neeraj, India's Kishore Jena and Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem will be testing their fate on Wednesday.

When and where to watch javelin final event at Asian Games 2023:

The men's javelin final event at Asian Games 2023 will take place at the HOC Stadium in Hongzhou and will begin from 4.35 pm IST.

When and where to see javelin final event at Asian Games 2023 Live in India?

The official broadcaster od Asian Games 2023 edition is Song Sports Network and Indian people can watch him live on all Sony Sports Channels. The live streaming of the sporting event also available on Sony LIV app and website.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Saurav Mukherjee

A business media enthusiast...believe to listen more, than just blabbering like others.
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 03 Oct 2023, 06:45 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.