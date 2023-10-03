At the ongoing Asian Games 2023 in China's Hangzhou, so far India has fared quite well winning 66 medals -- including 14 gold, 25 silver, and 27 bronze. With 66 medals, India is currently standing in fourth position, behind China, Japan, and South Korea. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India's gold medal count is expected to rise on 4 October with Neeraj Chopra taking on field at 4.35 pm (IST) in the men's javelin final event.

In 2023, the defending champion has been in tremendous form and won the two Diamond Leagues ahead of finishing in the competition final. He also bagged the gold to become the third javelin thrower globally to have both Olympic and world championship medals. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Apart from Neeraj, India's Kishore Jena and Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem will be testing their fate on Wednesday.

When and where to watch javelin final event at Asian Games 2023: The men's javelin final event at Asian Games 2023 will take place at the HOC Stadium in Hongzhou and will begin from 4.35 pm IST. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

When and where to see javelin final event at Asian Games 2023 Live in India? The official broadcaster od Asian Games 2023 edition is Song Sports Network and Indian people can watch him live on all Sony Sports Channels. The live streaming of the sporting event also available on Sony LIV app and website.

