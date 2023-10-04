Asian Games 2023: Neeraj Chopra wins gold medal, netizens call him 'legend'

Creating yet another historic moment, world number javelin thrower – India's Neeraj Chopra – on 4 October clinched a gold medal with a season-best throw of 88.88m at the 19th Asian Games taking place in China's Hangzhou.

With this, Chopra defended his title and also the number-one spot in the world. He took the top spot with an effort of 88.88m in the final throw.

Reacting on his victory, Neeraj said, as quoted by Times of India, "Things like this have happened with some of the other athletes as well here, which is not right. Even Jena's second throw was wrongly called foul. But I thought no point debating it. Had to respect other athletes as well, as their bodies were getting cold because of the delay."

Apart from Neeraj, India's, Kishore Jena claims the silver medal with his best throw reaching 87.54 meters.

Following the fleet, the Athletics Federation of India shared Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena's images on social media. It wrote on X, “JAVELIN...While @Neeraj_chopra1 defends his title. Kishore Kumar Jena wins silver #AsianGames."