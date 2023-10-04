Asian Games 2023: Neeraj Chopra wins gold medal, netizens call him 'legend'

Creating yet another historic moment, world number javelin thrower – India's Neeraj Chopra – on 4 October clinched a gold medal with a season-best throw of 88.88m at the 19th Asian Games taking place in China's Hangzhou. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With this, Chopra defended his title and also the number-one spot in the world. He took the top spot with an effort of 88.88m in the final throw.

Reacting on his victory, Neeraj said, as quoted by Times of India, "Things like this have happened with some of the other athletes as well here, which is not right. Even Jena's second throw was wrongly called foul. But I thought no point debating it. Had to respect other athletes as well, as their bodies were getting cold because of the delay."

Apart from Neeraj, India's, Kishore Jena claims the silver medal with his best throw reaching 87.54 meters.

Following the fleet, the Athletics Federation of India shared Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena's images on social media. It wrote on X, "JAVELIN...While @Neeraj_chopra1 defends his title. Kishore Kumar Jena wins silver #AsianGames."

President Droupadi Murmu took on X and congratulated Neeraj. She wrote, "I am delighted that India has won its highest ever number of medals in Asian Games."

“Congratulations to archers Ojas Pravin Deotale and Jyothi Surekha Vennam for securing gold in compound mixed team event! My special compliments to Neeraj Chopra for winning gold in javelin throw event and to the Indian men's team for the gold medal in 4x400m relay event!" she added.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur congratulated Neeraj on his winning fleet. He wrote on X, "NEERAJ CAME, HE CONQUERED & CONQUERED AGAIN🔥 Our Champion @Neeraj_chopra1 successfully defends his #AsianGames Title with a Season Best throw of 88.88m in Men's Javelin💪"

Adding more, he said, "His medal marks a historic milestone for 🇮🇳, surpassing our previous record of 16 Gold medals (2018 Jakarta) at the #AsianGames, making this our most successful Gold medal tally ever! Absolutely Phenomenal 🫡 #BharatAtAG22"

Meanwhile, India occupies the 4th spot in the overall medal tally with 81 medals won to date. Indian athletes have won 18 gold medals, 31 silver and 32 bronze till now.

