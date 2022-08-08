PM Modi heaped praises on Commonwealth Games(CWG) 2022 medal winners in all sports from badminton to cricket. On the first ever Cricket medal at the CWG, he tweeted, ‘Cricket and India are inseparable. Our women's cricket team played excellent cricket throughout the CWG and they bring home the prestigious silver medal'

He further added ‘First ever CWG medal in cricket, this one will always be special’.

Cricket and India are inseparable. Our Women's cricket team played excellent cricket through the CWG and they bring home the prestigious Silver medal. Being the first ever CWG medal in cricket, this one will always be special. Best wishes to all team members for a bright future. pic.twitter.com/jTeJb9I9XB — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 8, 2022

Indian Women's Cricket team had beaten England team by 4 runs in CWG women's cricket semi-final but lost out to Australian team by 9 runs to claim the silver medal.

On the unlikely pair of Sreeja Akula and Sharath Kamal winning the gold medal in the Table Tennis mixed doubles match.

PM tweeted, "Playing and winning together has its own joys @sharathkamal1 and Sreeja Akula have shown superb teamwork and won the coveted Gold medal in the TT Mixed Doubles event. I laud their grit and tenacity. Sharath reaching the finals of all CWG events he competed in is outstanding."

Playing and winning together has its own joys. @sharathkamal1 and Sreeja Akula have shown superb teamwork and won the coveted Gold medal in the TT Mixed Doubles event. I laud their grit and tenacity. Sharath reaching the finals of all CWG events he competed in is outstanding. pic.twitter.com/giVYDsUCQ4 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 8, 2022

PM also congratulated shuttler Kidambi Srikanth for winning the bronze medal in the men's single badminton match beating Singapore's Jia Heng Teh. He called him 'One of the stalwarts of Indian Badminton'.

One of the stalwarts of Indian Badminton, @srikidambi wins a Bronze medal in his CWG individual match. This is his fourth CWG medal thus showing his skill and consistency. Congratulations to him. May he keep inspiring budding athletes and make India even prouder. #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/vFOl2RbP2M — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 8, 2022

PM shared a witty interaction he had with Treesa Jolly who along with Gayatri Gopichand won the bronze medal in Badminton Women's Doubles game.

In the interaction, PM asks Tressa about her bond with her doubles partner and friend Gayatri Gopichand and how would she celebrate after winning a medal at the CWG. Treesa can be heard saying she will definitely celebrate after winning a medal but she doesn't know how will she celebrate.

Proud of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand for winning the Bronze medal in Badminton Doubles. Before leaving for the CWG, Treesa told me about her friendship with Gayatri but she was not sure about how she will celebrate if she won a medal. I hope she's made her plans now. :) pic.twitter.com/Eobar3Gkcl — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 8, 2022

He also congratulated boxer Sagar Ahlawat for winning the silver medal for India in the Men's 92kg final.

Well fought by Sagar Ahlawat! Congratulations to him for winning a Silver medal at the CWG in Boxing. He is among India's powerhouses in the game and his success will inspire the younger generation of boxers. May he continue to make India proud in the times to come. #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/npMIWAloEP — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 8, 2022

Sagar had lost out to England's Delicious Orie in the finals of the Men's 92 kg event to secure a silver medal.