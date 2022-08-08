'Cricket and India are inseparable': PM Modi praises CWG medal winners2 min read . Updated: 08 Aug 2022, 11:29 AM IST
PM Modi praised Commonwealth Games medal winners through Twitter on Monday
PM Modi heaped praises on Commonwealth Games(CWG) 2022 medal winners in all sports from badminton to cricket. On the first ever Cricket medal at the CWG, he tweeted, ‘Cricket and India are inseparable. Our women's cricket team played excellent cricket throughout the CWG and they bring home the prestigious silver medal'