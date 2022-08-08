'Cricket and India are inseparable': PM Modi praises CWG medal winners

'Cricket and India are inseparable': PM Modi praises CWG medal winners1 min read . 11:29 AM IST
PM Modi praised Commonwealth Games medal winners through Twitter on Monday
PM Modi heaped praises on Commonwealth Games(CWG) 2022 medal winners in all sports from badminton to cricket. On the first ever Cricket medal at the CWG, he tweeted, ‘Cricket and India are inseparable. Our women's cricket team played excellent cricket throughout the CWG and they bring home the prestigious silver medal'
He further added ‘First ever CWG medal in cricket, this one will always be special’.
Indian Women's Cricket team had beaten England team by 4 runs in CWG women's cricket semi-final but lost out to Australian team by 9 runs to claim the silver medal.
On the unlikely pair of Sreeja Akula and Sharath Kamal winning the gold medal in the Table Tennis mixed doubles match.
PM tweeted, "Playing and winning together has its own joys @sharathkamal1 and Sreeja Akula have shown superb teamwork and won the coveted Gold medal in the TT Mixed Doubles event. I laud their grit and tenacity. Sharath reaching the finals of all CWG events he competed in is outstanding."
PM also congratulated shuttler Kidambi Srikanth for winning the bronze medal in the men's single badminton match beating Singapore's Jia Heng Teh. He called him 'One of the stalwarts of Indian Badminton'.
PM shared a witty interaction he had with Treesa Jolly who along with Gayatri Gopichand won the bronze medal in Badminton Women's Doubles game.
In the interaction, PM asks Tressa about her bond with her doubles partner and friend Gayatri Gopichand and how would she celebrate after winning a medal at the CWG. Treesa can be heard saying she will definitely celebrate after winning a medal but she doesn't know how will she celebrate.
He also congratulated boxer Sagar Ahlawat for winning the silver medal for India in the Men's 92kg final.
Sagar had lost out to England's Delicious Orie in the finals of the Men's 92 kg event to secure a silver medal.