CWG 2022: Murali Sreeshankar wins historic silver, dedicates it to his father1 min read . Updated: 05 Aug 2022, 07:24 AM IST
This is the first ever medal for any Indian male long jump athlete at the Common Wealth Games
Murali Sreeshsankar becomes the first Indian Male Athlete to win a medal in Long Jump at the Common Wealth Games. Sreeshsankar won the silver medal by making a jump with a distance of 8.08m at the long jump finals.