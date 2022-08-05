Murali Sreeshsankar becomes the first Indian Male Athlete to win a medal in Long Jump at the Common Wealth Games. Sreeshsankar won the silver medal by making a jump with a distance of 8.08m at the long jump finals.

He started with a successful jump of 7.60m on his first attempt, improving to 7.84m on his second attempt and finally taking a jump of 8.08m on his last attempt.

The 23-year-old committed a foul in the second round of the final for overstepping the board in the second and the sixth round of the finals but managed to cover it up with a massive jump of 8.08m in the fifth round and landing in second place on the tally.

Sreeshankar eventually lost out to Laquan Nairn (8.08m) of Bahamas on the gold medal. Whereas, Jovan van Vuuren (8.06) of South Africa won the bronze medal at the finals.

After winning the historic silver medal, talking to news agency ANI he said, "Very happy to be honest. I have been waiting for this for a very long time. I desperately wanted a medal here... I knew that a good jump will fetch me a medal here. I wanted to do my Personal Best here but unfortunately, the conditions were not quite favourable. It was windy and cold and the main challenge was to overcome these conditions. After the first round, I got a good rhythm. Happy with the silver medal. Even though a bit disappointed that I could not win the gold,"

He dedicated the historic win at the CWG to his father and the Sports Ministry of India.