CWG 2022: PM Modi congratulates Achinta Sheuli for winning gold

CWG 2022: PM Modi congratulates Achinta Sheuli for winning gold2 min read . 02:50 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his best wishes to Achinta Sheuli for winning gold medal for the country at the ongoing Commonwealth Games
Indian weightlifter Achinta Sheuli lifted 313 Kg (143kg, 170kg) to grab the gold while his competitor Malaysia's Erry Hidayat Muhammad heaved 303kg (138kg 165kg). Shad Darsigny of Canada was third by lifting a total weight of 298kg (135kg 163kg).
"I am very happy. After overcoming many struggles, I won this medal. I will dedicate this medal to my brother and coaches. Next, I will prepare for Olympics," Achinta Sheuli told ANI, after making the country proud.
With Achinta Sheuli's gold, India has bagged a total of 3 gold medals in the CWG Games 2022 as of now. Also, India won its sixth medal of the games.
Delighted by his endeavours Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Achinta, “Delighted that the talented Achinta Sheuli has won a Gold Medal at the Commonwealth Games. He is known for his calm nature and tenacity. He has worked very hard for this special achievement. My best wishes to him for his future endeavours."
PM Modi also shared an old video of him interacting with Achint hoping that he gets time to watch a film after winning a medal. In the video, PM Modi can be seen asking Sheuli about the latter's composed and focused behaviour and how the budding star likes movies but cannot see them because of his busy schedule.
Later Modi says that once the young athlete returns with a gold medal he can see films, as he will have ample time to entertain himself.
President Draupadi Murmu also congratulated the young boy, “Achinta Sheuli has made India proud by winning gold and making the tricolor fly high at the #CommonwealthGames. You immediately overcame the failure in one attempt and topped the lineup. You are the champion who has created a history. Heartiest congratulations!"
Achinta Sheuli started weightlifting in 2012, inspired by his older brother Alok. Achinta's older brother, Alok, gave up the sport and started working as a laborer to support the family after his father passed away in 2014.
Achinta Sheuli lost his father Pratik, a laborer, in April 2014. Elder brother Alok recounted that Achinta cried because they did not have money for their father's funeral.
Achinta Sheuli is from Kolkata, he was brought up in Deulpur, a two-hour bus ride from Howrah.