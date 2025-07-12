Diamond League 2025: India's Neeraj Chopra to face-off Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem in Poland's Silesia on 16 August

Updated12 Jul 2025, 09:10 PM IST
Olympic medallist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra during the store opening of a sportswear brand, in Gurugram, Friday, July 11, 2025. (PTI Photo)
Olympic medallist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra during the store opening of a sportswear brand, in Gurugram, Friday, July 11, 2025. (PTI Photo) (PTI)

India's double Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra is all set up to face reigning champion Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan in a much-anticipated clash in Diamond League in Poland's Silesia on August 16, reported PTI.

This would be the first time that the two javelin masters will face-off after their Paris Games showdown in 2024, where the Pakistani had beaten the Indian for the gold with a stunning 92.97m throw.

The 27-year-old Chopra, who had won gold in Tokyo Olympics in 2021, had to settle for a silver in Paris with a best throw of 89.45m.

