Diamond League 2025: India's Neeraj Chopra to face-off Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem in Poland's Silesia on 16 August

India's double Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra is all set up to face reigning champion Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan in a much-anticipated clash in Diamond League in Poland's Silesia on August 16, reported PTI.

This would be the first time that the two javelin masters will face-off after their Paris Games showdown in 2024, where the Pakistani had beaten the Indian for the gold with a stunning 92.97m throw.

The 27-year-old Chopra, who had won gold in Tokyo Olympics in 2021, had to settle for a silver in Paris with a best throw of 89.45m.